SCHSL state football rankings, October 19

COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The latest SCHSL high school football state rankings were released on Tuesday afternoon. Below are the Top 10 in each of the 5 classes. Our local teams are in BOLD.
Class 5A:
- Dutch Fork
- Fort Dorchester
- Gaffney
- TL Hanna
- Northwestern
- Sumter
- Lexington
- Spring Valley
- Hillcrest
- Byrnes
Class 4A:
- Greenville
- Myrtle Beach
- South Pointe
- AC Flora
- Greenwood
- South Florence
- York
- Irmo
- West Florence
- May River
Class 3A:
- Daniel
- Dillon
- Chapman
- Camden
- Clinton
- Powdersville
- Lower Richland
- Brookland-Cayce
- Aynor
- Gilbert
Class 2A:
- Abbeville
- Gray Collegiate
- Silver Bluff
- Marion
- Timberland
- Christ Church
- Philip Simmons
- Barnwell
- Saluda
- Wade Hampton
Class 1A:
- Southside Christian
- Bamberg-Ehrhardt
- Lamar
- Baptist Hill
- Whale Branch
- Ridge Spring Monetta
- Lake View
- Dixie
- Hannah-Pamplico
- Green Sea Floyds