SCHSL state football rankings, October 19

COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The latest SCHSL high school football state rankings were released on Tuesday afternoon. Below are the Top 10 in each of the 5 classes. Our local teams are in BOLD.

Class 5A:

  1. Dutch Fork
  2. Fort Dorchester
  3. Gaffney
  4. TL Hanna
  5. Northwestern
  6. Sumter
  7. Lexington
  8. Spring Valley
  9. Hillcrest
  10. Byrnes

Class 4A:

  1. Greenville
  2. Myrtle Beach
  3. South Pointe
  4. AC Flora
  5. Greenwood
  6. South Florence
  7. York
  8. Irmo
  9. West Florence
  10. May River

Class 3A:

  1. Daniel
  2. Dillon
  3. Chapman
  4. Camden
  5. Clinton
  6. Powdersville
  7. Lower Richland
  8. Brookland-Cayce
  9. Aynor
  10. Gilbert

Class 2A:

  1. Abbeville
  2. Gray Collegiate
  3. Silver Bluff
  4. Marion
  5. Timberland
  6. Christ Church
  7. Philip Simmons
  8. Barnwell
  9. Saluda
  10. Wade Hampton

Class 1A:

  1. Southside Christian
  2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
  3. Lamar
  4. Baptist Hill
  5. Whale Branch
  6. Ridge Spring Monetta
  7. Lake View
  8. Dixie
  9. Hannah-Pamplico
  10. Green Sea Floyds

