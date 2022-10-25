COLUMBIA (WBTW) – We are into the final week of the high school football regular season. Below are the SCHSL state media football rankings from Class 5A down to Class 1A. Our local teams are in BOLD and first place votes are in parenthesis.
CLASS 5A:
1. Dutch Fork (18)
2. Gaffney
3. Lexington
4. TL Hanna
5. Dorman
6. Hillcrest (1)
7. Sumter
8. Summerville
9. Fort Dorchester
10. Blythewood & Spartanburg (tie)
CLASS 4A:
1. South Florence (17)
2. AC Flora (2)
3. West Florence
4. Northwestern
5. Catawba Ridge
6. Ridge View
7. Greenville
8. James Island
9. Westside
10. South Pointe
CLASS 3A:
1. Daniel (19)
2. Dillon
3. Clinton
4. Powdersville
5. Beaufort
6. Belton-Honea Path
7. Camden
8. Gilbert
9. Manning
10. Seneca
CLASS 2A:
1. Oceanside Collegiate (15)
2. Barnwell (4)
3. Abbeville
4. Gray Collegiate
5. Woodland
6. Strom Thurmond
7. Marion
8. Buford
9. Saluda
10. Andrew Jackson
CLASS 1A:
1. Johnsonville (9)
2. Christ Church (5)
3. Lewisville (1)
4. Estill (3)
5. Southside Christian (1)
6. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
7. Lamar
8. St. Joseph’s
9. Lake View
10. Cross