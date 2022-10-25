COLUMBIA (WBTW) – We are into the final week of the high school football regular season. Below are the SCHSL state media football rankings from Class 5A down to Class 1A. Our local teams are in BOLD and first place votes are in parenthesis.

CLASS 5A:

1. Dutch Fork (18)

2. Gaffney

3. Lexington

4. TL Hanna

5. Dorman

6. Hillcrest (1)

7. Sumter

8. Summerville

9. Fort Dorchester

10. Blythewood & Spartanburg (tie)

CLASS 4A:

1. South Florence (17)

2. AC Flora (2)

3. West Florence

4. Northwestern

5. Catawba Ridge

6. Ridge View

7. Greenville

8. James Island

9. Westside

10. South Pointe

CLASS 3A:

1. Daniel (19)

2. Dillon

3. Clinton

4. Powdersville

5. Beaufort

6. Belton-Honea Path

7. Camden

8. Gilbert

9. Manning

10. Seneca

CLASS 2A:

1. Oceanside Collegiate (15)

2. Barnwell (4)

3. Abbeville

4. Gray Collegiate

5. Woodland

6. Strom Thurmond

7. Marion

8. Buford

9. Saluda

10. Andrew Jackson

CLASS 1A:

1. Johnsonville (9)

2. Christ Church (5)

3. Lewisville (1)

4. Estill (3)

5. Southside Christian (1)

6. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

7. Lamar

8. St. Joseph’s

9. Lake View

10. Cross