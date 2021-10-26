SCHSL state football rankings, October 26

COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The latest SCHSL state football rankings were released on Tuesday afternoon. Below are the Top 10, Class A through Class 5-A with our local teams in BOLD.
Class 5A:
1. Dutch Fork (17)
2. Fort Dorchester
3. Gaffney
4. T.L. Hanna
5. Northwestern
6. Sumter
7. Spring Valley
8. Hillcrest
9. Lexington
10. Chapin
Class 4A:
1. Myrtle Beach (11)
2. South Pointe (3)
3. Greenwood
4. A.C. Flora (3)
5. Greenville
6. York
7. South Florence
8. West Florence
9. May River
10. Beaufort
Class 3A:
1. Daniel (17)
2. Dillon
3. Chapman
4. Camden
5. Clinton
6. Powdersville
7. Lower Richland
8. Brookland-Cayce
9. Gilbert
10. Aynor
Class 2A:
1. Abbeville (16)
2. Gray Collegiate (1)
3. Silver Bluff
4. Marion
5. Phillip Simmons
6. Saluda
7. Chesterfield
8. Timberland
9. Christ Church
10. Wade Hampton
Class A:
1. Southside Christian (17)
2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
3. Baptist Hill
4. Lamar
5. Whale Branch
6. Ridge Spring-Monetta
7. Lake View
8. Green Sea-Floyds
9. C.E. Murray
10. Calhoun County