COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The next set of high school football state rankings for the SCHSL came out on Tuesday afternoon. Below are the Top 10 in each class with our local squads in BOLD. First place votes are in parenthesis.
Class 5A:
1. Dutch Fork (15)
2. Dorman (2)
3. Hillcrest (3)
4. Lexington
5. Gaffney
6. TL Hanna
7. Summerville
8. River Bluff
9. Spartanburg
10. Sumter
Class 4A:
1. South Florence (17)
2. AC Flora (2)
3. West Florence (1)
4. Northwestern
5. Catawba Ridge
6. Ridge View
7. South Pointe
8. Indian Land
9. Wilson
10. Greenville
Class 3A:
1. Daniel (20)
2. Dillon
3. Clinton
4. Powdersville
5. Beaufort
6. Belton Honea-Path
7. Camden
8. Seneca
9. Loris
10. Gilbert & Hanahan – tied for 10th
Class 2A:
1. Saluda (12)
2. Oceanside Collegiate (6)
3. Barnwell (2)
4. Abbeville
5. Woodland
6. Gray Collegiate
7. Marion
8. Fairfield Central
9. Buford
10. Andrews
Class 1A:
1. Johnsonville (15)
2. Christ Church (3)
3. St. Joe’s
4. Lewisville
5. Southside Christian (1)
6. Estill
7. Calhoun County
8. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (1)
9. Lake View
10. Whale Branch