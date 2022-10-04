Johnsonville is now the top ranked team in Class A with their 6-0 mark.

COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The next set of high school football state rankings for the SCHSL came out on Tuesday afternoon. Below are the Top 10 in each class with our local squads in BOLD. First place votes are in parenthesis.

Class 5A:

1. Dutch Fork (15)

2. Dorman (2)

3. Hillcrest (3)

4. Lexington

5. Gaffney

6. TL Hanna

7. Summerville

8. River Bluff

9. Spartanburg

10. Sumter

Class 4A:

1. South Florence (17)

2. AC Flora (2)

3. West Florence (1)

4. Northwestern

5. Catawba Ridge

6. Ridge View

7. South Pointe

8. Indian Land

9. Wilson

10. Greenville

Class 3A:

1. Daniel (20)

2. Dillon

3. Clinton

4. Powdersville

5. Beaufort

6. Belton Honea-Path

7. Camden

8. Seneca

9. Loris

10. Gilbert & Hanahan – tied for 10th

Class 2A:

1. Saluda (12)

2. Oceanside Collegiate (6)

3. Barnwell (2)

4. Abbeville

5. Woodland

6. Gray Collegiate

7. Marion

8. Fairfield Central

9. Buford

10. Andrews

Class 1A:

1. Johnsonville (15)

2. Christ Church (3)

3. St. Joe’s

4. Lewisville

5. Southside Christian (1)

6. Estill

7. Calhoun County

8. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (1)

9. Lake View

10. Whale Branch