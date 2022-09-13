COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The next set of SCHSL state football rankings going into Week 4 of the season are out. Below are the Top 10 in each class with our local teams in BOLD.

Class 5A:

1. Dutch Fork (19)

2. Byrnes

3. Hillcrest (1)

4. Dorman

5. Sumter

6. Summerville

7. River Bluff

8. Fort Dorchester

9. White Knoll

10. Lexington

Class 4A:

1. South Pointe (17)

2. Northwestern (3)

3. AC Flora

4. South Florence

5. West Florence

6. Catawba Ridge

7. Indian Land

8. Hartsville

9. James Island

10. Ridge View

Class 3A:

1. Daniel (19)

2. Dillon (1)

3. Powdersville

4. Clinton

5. Gilbert

6. Beaufort

7. Hanahan

8. Camden

9. Belton-Honea Path

10. Seneca

Class 2A:

1. Saluda (15)

2. Oceanside Collegiate (2)

3. Barnwell (3)

4. Abbeville

5. Wade Hampton

6. Buford

7. Woodland

8. Marion

9. Gray Collegiate

10. Fairfield Central

Class 1A:

1. St. Joseph’s (15)

2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (2)

3. Johnsonville (1)

4. Whale Branch

5. Lewisville (1)

6. Christ Church

7. Lake View (1)

8. Baptist Hill

9. Southside Christian

10. Lamar