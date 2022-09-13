COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The next set of SCHSL state football rankings going into Week 4 of the season are out. Below are the Top 10 in each class with our local teams in BOLD.
Class 5A:
1. Dutch Fork (19)
2. Byrnes
3. Hillcrest (1)
4. Dorman
5. Sumter
6. Summerville
7. River Bluff
8. Fort Dorchester
9. White Knoll
10. Lexington
Class 4A:
1. South Pointe (17)
2. Northwestern (3)
3. AC Flora
4. South Florence
5. West Florence
6. Catawba Ridge
7. Indian Land
8. Hartsville
9. James Island
10. Ridge View
Class 3A:
1. Daniel (19)
2. Dillon (1)
3. Powdersville
4. Clinton
5. Gilbert
6. Beaufort
7. Hanahan
8. Camden
9. Belton-Honea Path
10. Seneca
Class 2A:
1. Saluda (15)
2. Oceanside Collegiate (2)
3. Barnwell (3)
4. Abbeville
5. Wade Hampton
6. Buford
7. Woodland
8. Marion
9. Gray Collegiate
10. Fairfield Central
Class 1A:
1. St. Joseph’s (15)
2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (2)
3. Johnsonville (1)
4. Whale Branch
5. Lewisville (1)
6. Christ Church
7. Lake View (1)
8. Baptist Hill
9. Southside Christian
10. Lamar