COLUMBIA (WBTW) – Below are the next set of SCHSL state football rankings as we head into Week 5 action on Friday night. Our local teams are in BOLD and the numbers in parenthesis are first place votes.
Class 5A:
1. Dutch Fork (18)
2. Byrnes
3. Hillcrest (1)
4. Dorman
5. Sumter
6. River Bluff
7. Fort Dorchester
8. White Knoll
9. Lexington
10. Summerville
Class 4A:
1. South Florence (15)
2. AC Flora (3)
3. West Florence
4. Northwestern (1)
5. South Pointe
6. Catawba Ridge
7. Indian Land
8. Ridge View
9. Westside
10.Irmo
Class 3A:
1. Daniel – (18)
2. Dillon – (1)
3. Clinton
4. Powdersville
5. Beaufort
6. Belton Honea Path
7. Hanahan
8. Gilbert
9. Loris
10. Camden
Class 2A:
1. Saluda (15)
2. Oceanside Collegiate (3)
3. Barnwell (1)
4. Abbeville
5. Buford
6. Marion
7. Woodland
8. Wade Hampton
9. Gray Collegiate
10. Fairfield Central
Class 1A:
1. St. Joseph’s (15)
2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (1)
3. Johnsonville
4. Lewisville (2)
5. Whale Branch
6. Christ Church
7. Lake View (1)
8. Baptist Hill
9. Lamar
10. Southside Christian