South Florence QB LaNorris Sellers and the Bruins are ranked #1 this week in Class 4A. They are 5-0.

COLUMBIA (WBTW) – Below are the next set of SCHSL state football rankings as we head into Week 5 action on Friday night. Our local teams are in BOLD and the numbers in parenthesis are first place votes.

Class 5A:

1. Dutch Fork (18)

2. Byrnes

3. Hillcrest (1)

4. Dorman

5. Sumter

6. River Bluff

7. Fort Dorchester

8. White Knoll

9. Lexington

10. Summerville

Class 4A:

1. South Florence (15)

2. AC Flora (3)

3. West Florence

4. Northwestern (1)

5. South Pointe

6. Catawba Ridge

7. Indian Land

8. Ridge View

9. Westside

10.Irmo

Class 3A:

1. Daniel – (18)

2. Dillon – (1)

3. Clinton

4. Powdersville

5. Beaufort

6. Belton Honea Path

7. Hanahan

8. Gilbert

9. Loris

10. Camden

Class 2A:

1. Saluda (15)

2. Oceanside Collegiate (3)

3. Barnwell (1)

4. Abbeville

5. Buford

6. Marion

7. Woodland

8. Wade Hampton

9. Gray Collegiate

10. Fairfield Central

Class 1A:

1. St. Joseph’s (15)

2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (1)

3. Johnsonville

4. Lewisville (2)

5. Whale Branch

6. Christ Church

7. Lake View (1)

8. Baptist Hill

9. Lamar

10. Southside Christian