Andrews enters the SCHSL state rankings at 9th in Class 2A this week ahead of their big matchup with Marion.

COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The next set of South Carolina High School League state football rankings have been released. Below are the Top 10 statewide with our local squads in BOLD. First place votes are in parenthesis.

Class 5A:

1. Dutch Fork (12)

2. Hillcrest (4)

3. Dorman (4)

4. White Knoll

5. Byrnes

6. Gaffney

7. Lexington

8. Summerville

9. TL Hanna

10. Sumter

Class 4A:

1. South Florence (17)

2. AC Flora (3)

3. West Florence

4. Northwestern

5. South Pointe

6. Catawba Ridge

7. Ridge View

8. Westside

9. Irmo

10. Indian Land

Class 3A:

1. Daniel (20)

2. Dillon

3. Clinton

4. Powdersville

5. Beaufort

6. Belton Honea Path

7. Hanahan

8. Loris

9. Camden

10. Seneca

Class 2A:

1. Saluda (10)

2. Oceanside Collegiate (7)

3. Barnwell (3)

4. Abbeville

5. Buford

6. Woodland

7. Gray Collegiate

8. Marion

9. Andrews

10. Fairfield Central

Class 1A:

1. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (9)

2. Johnsonville (6)

3. Christ Church (4)

4. St. Joseph’s (1)

5. Lewisville

6. Southside Christian

7. Calhoun County

8. Lake View

9. Whale Branch

10. Baptist Hill