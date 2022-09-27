COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The next set of South Carolina High School League state football rankings have been released. Below are the Top 10 statewide with our local squads in BOLD. First place votes are in parenthesis.
Class 5A:
1. Dutch Fork (12)
2. Hillcrest (4)
3. Dorman (4)
4. White Knoll
5. Byrnes
6. Gaffney
7. Lexington
8. Summerville
9. TL Hanna
10. Sumter
Class 4A:
1. South Florence (17)
2. AC Flora (3)
3. West Florence
4. Northwestern
5. South Pointe
6. Catawba Ridge
7. Ridge View
8. Westside
9. Irmo
10. Indian Land
Class 3A:
1. Daniel (20)
2. Dillon
3. Clinton
4. Powdersville
5. Beaufort
6. Belton Honea Path
7. Hanahan
8. Loris
9. Camden
10. Seneca
Class 2A:
1. Saluda (10)
2. Oceanside Collegiate (7)
3. Barnwell (3)
4. Abbeville
5. Buford
6. Woodland
7. Gray Collegiate
8. Marion
9. Andrews
10. Fairfield Central
Class 1A:
1. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (9)
2. Johnsonville (6)
3. Christ Church (4)
4. St. Joseph’s (1)
5. Lewisville
6. Southside Christian
7. Calhoun County
8. Lake View
9. Whale Branch
10. Baptist Hill