COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The next set of high school football state rankings for the SCHSL came out on Tuesday afternoon. Below are the Top 10 in each class with our local squads in BOLD. The numbers next to the schools are the number of first place votes they received.
Class 5A:
1. Dutch Fork (17)
2. Byrnes
3. Hillcrest
4. Dorman
5. Fort Dorchester
6. Sumter
7. Gaffney
8. Summerville
9. Spartanburg
10. River Bluff
Class 4A:
1. South Pointe (16)
2. Northwestern (1)
3. AC Flora
T4. West Florence
T4. South Florence
6. Hartsville
7. Catawba Ridge
8. James Island
9. Indian Land
10. Ridge View
Class 3A:
1. Daniel (16)
2. Dillon
3. Powdersville
4. Camden (1)
5. Clinton
6. Gilbert
7. Seneca
8. Beaufort
9. Hanahan
10. Belton-Honea Path
Class 2A:
1. Saluda (11)
2. Abbeville (2)
3. Barnwell (3)
4. Oceanside Collegiate (1)
5. Fairfield Central
6. Wade Hampton
7. Buford
8. Woodland
9. Marion
10. Pelion
Class 1A:
1. St. Joseph’s (7)
2. Whale Branch (3)
3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (1)
4. Johnsonville (2)
5. Lewisville (1)
6. Christ Church (2)
7. Lamar
8. Baptist Hill
9. Southside Christian
10. Lake View (1)