COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The next set of high school football state rankings for the SCHSL came out on Tuesday afternoon. Below are the Top 10 in each class with our local squads in BOLD. The numbers next to the schools are the number of first place votes they received.

Class 5A:

1. Dutch Fork (17)

2. Byrnes

3. Hillcrest

4. Dorman

5. Fort Dorchester

6. Sumter

7. Gaffney

8. Summerville

9. Spartanburg

10. River Bluff

Class 4A:

1. South Pointe (16)

2. Northwestern (1)

3. AC Flora

T4. West Florence

T4. South Florence

6. Hartsville

7. Catawba Ridge

8. James Island

9. Indian Land

10. Ridge View

Class 3A:

1. Daniel (16)

2. Dillon

3. Powdersville

4. Camden (1)

5. Clinton

6. Gilbert

7. Seneca

8. Beaufort

9. Hanahan

10. Belton-Honea Path

Class 2A:

1. Saluda (11)

2. Abbeville (2)

3. Barnwell (3)

4. Oceanside Collegiate (1)

5. Fairfield Central

6. Wade Hampton

7. Buford

8. Woodland

9. Marion

10. Pelion

Class 1A:

1. St. Joseph’s (7)

2. Whale Branch (3)

3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (1)

4. Johnsonville (2)

5. Lewisville (1)

6. Christ Church (2)

7. Lamar

8. Baptist Hill

9. Southside Christian

10. Lake View (1)