COLUMBIA – We are gearing up for Week 3 of the high school football season on Friday. Below are the current Top 10 SCHSL rankings as voted on by the media. First place votes are in parenthesis.

Class 5A:

1. Summerville (17) (2-0)

2. Gaffney (2) (2-1)

3. Sumter (1) (3-0)

4. Lexington (3-0)

5. Hillcrest (3-0)

6. Spartanburg (2-1)

7. Byrnes (2-1)

8. Fort Dorchester (1-1)

9. TL Hanna (2-1)

10. JL Mann (3-0)

Class 4A:

1. South Florence (17) (3-0)

2. Hartsville (1) (2-0)

3. Northwestern (1) (1-1)

4. South Pointe (1) (2-1)

5. James Island (3-0)

6. Irmo (3-0)

7. Greenwood (2-1)

8. West Florence (2-1)

9. AC Flora (1-1)

10. Midland Valley (3-0)

Class 3A:

1. Dillon (16) (2-0)

2. Daniel (1) (2-0)

3. Clinton (2) (3-0)

4. Chester (3-0)

5. Belton-Honea Path (1) (2-0)

6. Gilbert (2-0)

7. Camden (2-1)

8. Chapman 2-1

9. Brookland-Cayce (2-0)

10. Broome (2-1)

Class 2A:

1. Abbeville (15) (3-0)

2. Gray Collegiate (5) (3-0)

3. Oceanside Collegiate (2-1)

4. Marion (3-0)

5. Hampton County (3-0)

6. Saluda (3-0)

7. Fairfield Central (2-1)

8. Silver Bluff (2-1)

9. Strom Thurmond (2-1)

10. Woodland (1-0)

Class 1A:

1. Lewisville (11) (2-1)

2. Christ Church (5) (2-1)

3. St. Joseph’s (4) (3-0)

4. Denmark-Olar (3-0)

5. Calhoun County (3-0)

6. (tie) Bamberg-Ehrhardt (2-1)

6. (tie) Whale Branch (2-0)

8. Lamar (1-2)

9. Southside Christian (0-2)

10. Blackville-Hilda (3-0)