COLUMBIA – We are gearing up for Week 3 of the high school football season on Friday. Below are the current Top 10 SCHSL rankings as voted on by the media. First place votes are in parenthesis.
Class 5A:
1. Summerville (17) (2-0)
2. Gaffney (2) (2-1)
3. Sumter (1) (3-0)
4. Lexington (3-0)
5. Hillcrest (3-0)
6. Spartanburg (2-1)
7. Byrnes (2-1)
8. Fort Dorchester (1-1)
9. TL Hanna (2-1)
10. JL Mann (3-0)
Class 4A:
1. South Florence (17) (3-0)
2. Hartsville (1) (2-0)
3. Northwestern (1) (1-1)
4. South Pointe (1) (2-1)
5. James Island (3-0)
6. Irmo (3-0)
7. Greenwood (2-1)
8. West Florence (2-1)
9. AC Flora (1-1)
10. Midland Valley (3-0)
Class 3A:
1. Dillon (16) (2-0)
2. Daniel (1) (2-0)
3. Clinton (2) (3-0)
4. Chester (3-0)
5. Belton-Honea Path (1) (2-0)
6. Gilbert (2-0)
7. Camden (2-1)
8. Chapman 2-1
9. Brookland-Cayce (2-0)
10. Broome (2-1)
Class 2A:
1. Abbeville (15) (3-0)
2. Gray Collegiate (5) (3-0)
3. Oceanside Collegiate (2-1)
4. Marion (3-0)
5. Hampton County (3-0)
6. Saluda (3-0)
7. Fairfield Central (2-1)
8. Silver Bluff (2-1)
9. Strom Thurmond (2-1)
10. Woodland (1-0)
Class 1A:
1. Lewisville (11) (2-1)
2. Christ Church (5) (2-1)
3. St. Joseph’s (4) (3-0)
4. Denmark-Olar (3-0)
5. Calhoun County (3-0)
6. (tie) Bamberg-Ehrhardt (2-1)
6. (tie) Whale Branch (2-0)
8. Lamar (1-2)
9. Southside Christian (0-2)
10. Blackville-Hilda (3-0)