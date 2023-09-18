COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The next set of South Carolina High School League football rankings as voted on by members of the media are out on this Monday. The full top 10 in each class is below with our local squads in bold. First place votes are in the parenthesis.

Class 5A:

1. Summerville (23)

2. Hillcrest

3. Byrnes

4. TL Hanna

5. Gaffney

6. Fort Dorchester

7. Spartanburg

8. Lexington

9. White Knoll

10. Sumter

Class 4A:

1. South Florence (18) (5-0)

2. Northwestern (5)

3. Irmo

4. James Island

5. Hartsville (4-1)

6. South Pointe

7. Westside

8. Midland Valley

9. West Florence (3-1)

10. Greenville

Class 3A:

1. Daniel (19)

2. Belton Honea Path (4)

3. Dillon (3-1)

4. Gilbert

5. Chapman

6. Clinton

7. Crestwood

8. Chester

9. Broome

10. Manning

Class 2A:

1. Gray Collegiate (18)

2. Abbeville (2)

3. Oceanside Collegiate (2)

4. Marion (5-0)

5. Hampton County (1)

6. Saluda

7. Fairfield Central

8. Silver Bluff

9. Strom Thurmond

10. Woodland

Class 1A:

1. Lewisville (22)

2. St. Joseph’s (1)

3. Calhoun County

4. Christ Church

5. Whale Branch

6. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

7. Latta (5-0)

8. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler

9. Lake View (3-1)

10. Blackville-Hilda