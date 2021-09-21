SCHSL state media football rankings, September 21

Pro Football Challenge

COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The latest South Carolina high school league state media football rankings were released this afternoon. Our local teams are in BOLD below.

Class 5A:

  1. Dutch Fork
  2. Fort Dorchester
  3. Gaffney
  4. TL Hanna
  5. Northwestern
  6. Chapin
  7. Ridge View
  8. Riverside
  9. Woodmont
  10. Dorman

Class 4A:

  1. AC Flora
  2. Myrtle Beach
  3. South Pointe
  4. Greenville
  5. West Florence
  6. Greenwood
  7. South Florence
  8. Catawba Ridge
  9. Beaufort
  10. Indian Land

Class 3A:

  1. Daniel
  2. Dillon
  3. Clinton
  4. Camden
  5. Chapman
  6. Aynor
  7. Brookland-Cayce
  8. Gilbert
  9. Powdersville
  10. Lower Richland

Class 2A:

  1. Abbeville
  2. Gray Collegiate
  3. Marion
  4. Silver Bluff
  5. Barnwell
  6. Saluda
  7. Timberland
  8. Andrews
  9. Wade Hampton
  10. Philip Simmons

Class 1A:

  1. Southside Christian
  2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
  3. Whale Branch
  4. Lamar
  5. Lake View
  6. Blackville-Hilda
  7. Ridge-Spring Monetta
  8. Lewisville
  9. Great Falls, Baptist Hill, Hannah-Pamplico all tied

