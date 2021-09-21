SCHSL state media football rankings, September 21

COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The latest South Carolina high school league state media football rankings were released this afternoon. Our local teams are in BOLD below.
Class 5A:
- Dutch Fork
- Fort Dorchester
- Gaffney
- TL Hanna
- Northwestern
- Chapin
- Ridge View
- Riverside
- Woodmont
- Dorman
Class 4A:
- AC Flora
- Myrtle Beach
- South Pointe
- Greenville
- West Florence
- Greenwood
- South Florence
- Catawba Ridge
- Beaufort
- Indian Land
Class 3A:
- Daniel
- Dillon
- Clinton
- Camden
- Chapman
- Aynor
- Brookland-Cayce
- Gilbert
- Powdersville
- Lower Richland
Class 2A:
- Abbeville
- Gray Collegiate
- Marion
- Silver Bluff
- Barnwell
- Saluda
- Timberland
- Andrews
- Wade Hampton
- Philip Simmons
Class 1A:
- Southside Christian
- Bamberg-Ehrhardt
- Whale Branch
- Lamar
- Lake View
- Blackville-Hilda
- Ridge-Spring Monetta
- Lewisville
- Great Falls, Baptist Hill, Hannah-Pamplico all tied