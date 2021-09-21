SCHSL state media football rankings, September 21

NORTH PORT, Fla. (KTVX) - The sister of Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the case of Gabby Petito, has shared postcards she received while the couple were on a cross-country road trip.

Throughout the summer months, Petito and her fiance, Laundrie, were on a cross-country road trip. After leaving New York, the couple entered Utah around August. Petito and Laundrie visited multiple areas in Utah and shared postcards with Cassie Laundrie - Brian's sister - and her family.