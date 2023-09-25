COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The next set of South Carolina High School League state media football rankings came out on Monday. Below are the top 10 in each class across the state. Our local teams are in bold, first place votes are in parenthesis.

Class 5A:

1. Summerville (22) (5-0)

2. Hillcrest (6-0)

3. Byrnes (1) (5-1)

4. Gaffney (4-2)

5. TL Hanna (5-1)

6. Spartanburg (4-2)

7. White Knoll (5-0)

8. Lexington (4-1)

9. Fort Dorchester (2-2)

10. Sumter (4-2)

Class 4A:

1. South Florence (19) (5-0)

2. Northwestern (4) (4-1)

3. Irmo (5-0)

4. James Island (5-0)

5. Hartsville (4-1)

6. South Pointe (3-2)

7. Westside (4-1)

8. Midland Valley (6-0)

9. Greenville (3-2)

10. Lucy Beckham (4-0)

Class 3A:

1. Daniel (19) (5-0)

2. Belton Honea Path (4) (5-0)

3. Dillon (4-1)

4. Gilbert (5-0)

5. Chapman (5-1)

6. Crestwood (4-1)

7. Chester (5-1)

8. Broome (5-1)

9. Manning (5-0)

10. Philip Simmons (6-0)

Class 2A:

1. Gray Collegiate (21) (6-1)

2. Abbeville (2) (4-1)

3. Oceanside Collegiate (3-2)

4. Silver Bluff (4-1)

5. Fairfield Central (4-1)

6. Hampton County (5-1)

7. Marion (5-1)

8. Woodland (4-0)

9. Saluda (4-1)

10. Strom Thurmond (3-2)

Class 1A:

1. Lewisville (23) (5-1)

2. Christ Church (4-2)

3. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler (5-0)

4. Whale Branch (4-0)

5. Latta (6-0)

6. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (4-1)

7. South Side Christian (2-2)

8. St. Joseph’s (5-1)

9. Calhoun County (5-1)

10. Lake View (4-1)