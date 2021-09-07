SCHSL state media football rankings, September 7

CONWAY, S.C. – Days away from hosting its first-ever football game versus a Power 5 opponent in Brooks Stadium, Coastal Carolina University has received a generous gift from former head football coach, Joe Moglia. The contribution enables the University to begin design work on an indoor practice facility, expanded football facilities, and a proposed south endzone project. His gift will also complete the funding for a new stadium for the men’s and women’s soccer programs.

“This is a significant step forward for our athletics program at Coastal Carolina University and indicative of Coach Moglia’s commitment to our student-athletes and our institution,” said CCU President Michael T. Benson. “We truly appreciate Joe’s past, present, and future leadership at Coastal Carolina University and his advocacy of our students. In recognition of his continued support, the soon-to-be-designed academic and athletic facility will be named The Joe Moglia Center.”