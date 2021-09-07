Pro Football Challenge

SCHSL state media football rankings, September 7

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

South Florence enters the Class 4A Top Ten with their 3-0 mark at #8 this week.

COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The latest SCHSL high school football state media rankings were released this afternoon going into Week 3 of the season. Our local squads are in BOLD below.

Class 5A:

  1. Dutch Fork
  2. Fort Dorchester
  3. TL Hanna
  4. Gaffney
  5. Ridge View
  6. Northwestern
  7. Byrnes
  8. Chapin
  9. Dorman
  10. Ashley Ridge

Class 4A:

  1. AC Flora
  2. Greenville
  3. Myrtle Beach
  4. South Pointe
  5. Greenwood
  6. North Myrtle Beach
  7. Beaufort
  8. South Florence
  9. Catawba Ridge
  10. May River

Class 3A:

  1. Daniel
  2. Dillon
  3. Chapman
  4. Camden
  5. Brookland-Cayce
  6. Chester
  7. Aynor
  8. Clinton
  9. Lower Richland
  10. Gilbert

Class 2A:

  1. Abbeville
  2. Gray Collegiate
  3. Marion
  4. Saluda
  5. Silver Bluff
  6. Barnwell
  7. Andrews
  8. St. Joseph’s
  9. Philip Simmons
  10. Newberry

Class 1A:

  1. Southside Christian
  2. Lamar
  3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
  4. Whale Branch
  5. Lewisville
  6. Blackville-Hilda
  7. Lake View
  8. Great Falls
  9. Hannah-Pamplico
  10. Baptist Hill

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories