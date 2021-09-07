SCHSL state media football rankings, September 7

COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The latest SCHSL high school football state media rankings were released this afternoon going into Week 3 of the season. Our local squads are in BOLD below.
Class 5A:
- Dutch Fork
- Fort Dorchester
- TL Hanna
- Gaffney
- Ridge View
- Northwestern
- Byrnes
- Chapin
- Dorman
- Ashley Ridge
Class 4A:
- AC Flora
- Greenville
- Myrtle Beach
- South Pointe
- Greenwood
- North Myrtle Beach
- Beaufort
- South Florence
- Catawba Ridge
- May River
Class 3A:
- Daniel
- Dillon
- Chapman
- Camden
- Brookland-Cayce
- Chester
- Aynor
- Clinton
- Lower Richland
- Gilbert
Class 2A:
- Abbeville
- Gray Collegiate
- Marion
- Saluda
- Silver Bluff
- Barnwell
- Andrews
- St. Joseph’s
- Philip Simmons
- Newberry
Class 1A:
- Southside Christian
- Lamar
- Bamberg-Ehrhardt
- Whale Branch
- Lewisville
- Blackville-Hilda
- Lake View
- Great Falls
- Hannah-Pamplico
- Baptist Hill