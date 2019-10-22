SCHSL State Media Football Rankings – Week 9

COLUMBIA – Below are the latest SCHSL state media high school football rankings going into Week 9 of the regular season. Myrtle Beach (4A) is now the lone #1 ranked team in our area, after Dillon lost to Aynor last Friday.
Class 5A:
- Dutch Fork
- Dorman
- Fort Dorchester
- Byrnes
- Sumter
- Clover
- River Bluff
- Carolina Forest
- TL Hanna
- Gaffney
Class 4A:
- Myrtle Beach
- Daniel
- South Pointe
- AC Flora
- Eastside
- Belton Honea Path
- Wilson (tie)
- Wren (tie)
- Hartsville
- Greenville
Class 3A:
- Chapman
- Aynor
- Gilbert
- Camden
- Dillon
- Wade Hampton
- Chester
- May River
- Union County
- Strom Thurmond
Class 2A:
- Abbeville
- Barnwell
- Southside Christian
- Oceanside Collegiate
- Saluda
- Timberland
- Andrew Jackson
- Bamberg-Ehrhardt
- Gray Collegiate
- Woodland
Class 1A:
- Wagener-Salley
- Green Sea Floyds
- Lamar
- Blackville-Hilda (tie)
- CE Murray (tie)
- Lake View
- Branchville
- Hunter-Kinard Tyler
- Whitmire
- Ridge Spring Monetta