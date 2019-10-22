SCHSL State Media Football Rankings – Week 9

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WCMH/AP) — Clemson’s coach Dabo Swinney said he made a player, ejected in Saturday’s game, take a bus ride back to the school instead of riding with the rest of the team.

Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct after punching Louisville’s Trennell Troutman as he lay on the ground late in the third quarter of the No. 3 Tigers’ 45-10 Atlantic Coast Conference victory on Saturday.