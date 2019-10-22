SCHSL State Media Football Rankings – Week 9

Breaking News Alert
The Aynor Blue Jackets jump to #2 in Class 3A after their big upset over Dillon last Friday night.

COLUMBIA – Below are the latest SCHSL state media high school football rankings going into Week 9 of the regular season. Myrtle Beach (4A) is now the lone #1 ranked team in our area, after Dillon lost to Aynor last Friday.

Class 5A:

  1. Dutch Fork
  2. Dorman
  3. Fort Dorchester
  4. Byrnes
  5. Sumter
  6. Clover
  7. River Bluff
  8. Carolina Forest
  9. TL Hanna
  10. Gaffney

Class 4A:

  1. Myrtle Beach
  2. Daniel
  3. South Pointe
  4. AC Flora
  5. Eastside
  6. Belton Honea Path
  7. Wilson (tie)
  8. Wren (tie)
  9. Hartsville
  10. Greenville

Class 3A:

  1. Chapman
  2. Aynor
  3. Gilbert
  4. Camden
  5. Dillon
  6. Wade Hampton
  7. Chester
  8. May River
  9. Union County
  10. Strom Thurmond

Class 2A:

  1. Abbeville
  2. Barnwell
  3. Southside Christian
  4. Oceanside Collegiate
  5. Saluda
  6. Timberland
  7. Andrew Jackson
  8. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
  9. Gray Collegiate
  10. Woodland

Class 1A:

  1. Wagener-Salley
  2. Green Sea Floyds
  3. Lamar
  4. Blackville-Hilda (tie)
  5. CE Murray (tie)
  6. Lake View
  7. Branchville
  8. Hunter-Kinard Tyler
  9. Whitmire
  10. Ridge Spring Monetta

