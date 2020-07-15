SCHSL to meet Wednesday to discuss the status of high school football, fall sports

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) will meet Wednesday to discuss the status of high school football and other fall sports.

High school fall sports are in jeopardy due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As start dates draw near, the SCHSL Executive Committee plans to address the unknown.

The league is scheduled to host a Facebook Live at 8:00 a.m., and the meeting is expected to address a number of topics and proposals.

One idea is suggested to move football to the new year. Currently, fall sports are set to begin practice July 31.

The 2020 spring season was cancelled back in April.

