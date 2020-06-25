SCHSL updates summer workout guidelines, will impose violations if need be

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Big South Conference announced its 2010-19 Baseball All-Decade Team presented by Hercules Tires on Thursday with Coastal Carolina baseball placing 14 Chanticleers on the selected team. Chosen to the 2010-19 Baseball Decade Team were Anthony Meo, Cody Wheeler, Andrew Beckwith, Aaron Burke, Matt Rein, Daniel Bowman, Rico Noel, Tommy La Stella, Michael Paez, Zach Remillard, Scott Woodward, Jose Iglesias, Connor Owings, and Hall of Fame head coach Gary Gilmore.

The 14 Chants more than double the next team in Campbell who had five representatives.

The league's All-Decade Teams were first unveiled as part of the Big South's 30th Anniversary celebration in 2013-14 to recognize the student-athletes and coaches who excelled in their respective sport in each decade since the conference's founding in 1983.

Meo headlines a group of six CCU pitchers that earned a spot on the Big South's All-Decade Team. A 2010 All-American and 2009 Freshman All-American, Meo was named the 2010 Big South Pitcher of the Year and the NCBWA District IV Player of the Year. The CCU hurler was a three-time All-Big South first team honoree in 2009, 2010, and 2011. A two-time Big South All-Tournament team member (2010 and 2011), he was a four-time Big South Pitcher of the Week selection.

Meo ranks fourth in the Big South career record books with 32 career wins and seventh with a career ERA of 2.52. His 13 wins in 2010 were a league-high and are tied for fifth in Big South single-season history, while his 108.1 innings pitched and 115 strikeouts both led the Big South in 2011.

A 2010 USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award, Dick Howser Trophy, and College Baseball Foundation Pitcher of the Year semifinalist, Meo was a two-time ABCA All-Region selection. He threw the last no-hitter in Coastal Carolina baseball history in a 5-0 win over Radford at the 2011 Big South Baseball Championship Tournament.

Wheeler was a two-time All-American and ABCA All-Region selection (2009 and 2010) that was named the 2009 Big South Pitcher of the Year. A two-time first-team All-Big South selection (2009 and 2010), Wheeler was a four-time Big South Pitcher of the Week.

His 28 career wins still rank seventh in the Big South, while his 12 wins in 2010 are tied for 10th in Big South single-season history. Wheeler led the Big South in wins with 10 in 2009 and innings pitched in both 2009 and 2010. He also led the league in strikeouts in both 2009 and 2010 with 98 and 113 punch-outs, respectively.

The 2016 College World Series Most Outstanding Player, Beckwith also won the 2016 Gregg Olson "National Breakout Player" Award, was a 2016 College Baseball Foundation Pitcher of the year semifinalist, and a 2016 All-American. Tabbed the 2016 Big South Pitcher of the Year, he was also a 2016 first-team All-Big South pick and earned Big South Pitcher of the Week honors once.

Beckwith's career ERA of 2.16 ranks third all-time in Big South history, while his 15 wins in 2016 are tied for the most wins by a single pitcher in Big South single-season history. In 2016, he led the Big South in both wins (15) and ERA (1.85) while leading the Chanticleers to the College World Series National Championship title.

A 2012 All-American, Burke was named the 2012 Big South co-Pitcher of the Year and shared 2012 Big South Tournament MVP honors with fellow teammate Ryan Connolly. A 2012 first-team All-Big South selection and Big South All-Tournament member, he was named to the 2013 NCBWA Stopper of the Year watch list.

Burke's 2.57 career ERA ranks 10th all-time in Big South history. His 1.58 ERA in 2012 is the sixth-lowest in the conference's single-season record books, while his 35 appearances on the mound for the Chanticleers in 2012 are tied for the fifth-most in Big South history. In 2012, Burke led the Big South in ERA (1.58), wins (10), and appearances (35).

Rein, who was an All-American in 2011, was tabbed the 201 Big South Pitcher of the Year. Twice named to the All-Big South first team, garnering the honor in 2010 and 2011, he was also named ABCA All-Region in 2011. He led the league with a 2.07 ERA in 2011.

A 2012 All-American and a 2009 Freshman All-American, Bowman was named the 2012 Big South Player of the Year. The 2010 Big South Championship Tournament MVP, Bowman was named to the Big South All-Tournament team three times (2010, 2011, and 2012), and was a two-time All-Big South pick, earning second team honors in 2009 and first team recognition in 2012.

A three-time Big South Player of the Week selection, Bowman ranks third all-time and first in CCU history with 246 games played. He is the Big South leader in career at-bats (963) and total bases (526), and also ranks second in the league in hits (309), third in RBIs (206), fifth in runs scored (215), and fifth in home runs (46).

Noel was named an All-American in 2010 and was a two-time Big South All-Conference first team selection, picking up the conference honor in both 2009 and 2010. A 2009 Big South All-Tournament team member, Noel ranks third all-time in Big South history with 120 career stolen bases.His 82 runs scored in 2010 are tied for fourth in Big South single-season history, while his 75 runs scored in 2009 are tied for eighth. His 56 stolen bases in 2010 rank third in the league's single-season records, while his 48 steals in 2009 still rank sixth. Noel also led the Big South in runs scored (75) in 2009 and stolen bases in both 2009 and 2010.

Tabbed the 2011 Big South Player of the Year, La Stella was also a consensus 2011 All-American. A 2011 Dick Howser Trophy semifinalist and ABCA All-Region pick, he earned All-Big South first team honors in both 2010 and 2011 and was named to the 2010 Big South All-Tournament team.

La Stella ranks eighth in the Big South career record books in slugging percentage (.650) and ninth career batting average (.388). In 2011, he led the league in home runs (14), hits (92), RBIs (70), and runs scored (59).

Paez, who was a key member of the 2016 National Championship team, picked up first-team All-Big South honors in 2015 and second team accolades in 2016. Named to the 2015 and 2016 Big South All-Tournament teams, Paez was also a two-time Big South Player of the Week and a two-time member of the Brooks Wallace Shortstop of the Year Award watch list.

He, along with teammates Owings, Remillard, and G.K. Young, ranks first all-time in Big South single-season history in games played with 73 in 2016 and second in at-bats with 290 in 2016. He also ranks fifth in single-season history in fielding assists with 196 in 2016. He also led the Big South in 2016 in runs scored with 67.

A member of the 2016 College World Series All-Tournament team, Remillard was a 2016 All-American, named ABCA All-Region, and a member of the 2016 All-Big South first team. A 2015 Big South All-Tournament team selection, he ranks fourth in Big South's career record books in games played (243) and is tied for seventh in at-bats (895).

Remillard is tied for the Big South single-season record in games played at 73 and ranks tied for second in the conference's single-season history in at-bats with 290 both in 2016. He is also tied for third in total bases with 177 and tied for fourth in hits with 99 in 2016. His 19 home runs that season is tied for 10th in single-season history. In 2016, he led the Big South in home runs (19) and was tied for the league lead with Young in both RBIs (72) and hits (99).

A three-time Big South All-Conference honoree, garnering first team honors in 2008, 2010, and 2011, Woodward was a 2008 Freshman All-American and ABCA All-Region selection. Woodward is the Big South career record holder in runs scored with 251 runs. He is also the conference record holder in hit by pitches at 83 and ranks second in the Big South with 158 career stolen bases and 173 walks.

Woodward's 82 runs scored in 2008 are tied for fourth all-time in Big South single-season history while his 75 runs in 2010 are tied for eighth all-time. His 55 stolen bases in 2010 are fourth while his 58 walks in 2008 are fifth in the league's single-season record books. He led the Big South in both runs scored and stolen bases in 2008, as well as in stolen bases in 2011.

Iglesias, who was a finalist for the 2010 Johnny Bench Award, was a 2010 All-American and ABCA All-region honoree. He was a first-team All-Big South selection in 2010 and was twice named the Big South Player of the Week that season.

He led the Big South in RBIs with 80 in 2010 which is still tied for fourth all-time in Big South's single-season record books.

A 2016 consensus All-American and Big South Player of the Year, Owings was a three-time Big South All-Conference honoree, picking up first team honors in 2014 and 2016, and second team accolades in 2015. A 2014 Big South All-Tournament selection, he was a four-time Big South Player of the Week over his last two seasons in 2015 and 2016.

A semifinalist for the Gregg Olson "National Breakout Player" Award in 2014 and finalist in 2016, Owings was also tabbed ABCA All-Region in 2016. His 73 games played in CCU's National Championship season in 2016 is tied for first in Big South's single-season record books,

Gilmore picks up his second Big South All-Decade Team recognition having been named to the 2000-09 All-Decade Team back in 2013. A nine-time Big South Conference Coach of the Year award winner, Gilmore won the 2016 National Championship, made six NCAA Championship Tournaments, won four Big South Championships, and went a combined 294-144 overall and 132-41 in the Big South from 2010-16.

In 2016, Gilmore was named the ABCA National Coach of the Year, the Collegiate Baseball National Coach of the Year, the D1Baseball.com National Coach of the Year, the NCBWA National Coach of the Year, and the Skip Bertman National Coach of the Year.

The newest all-decade team members join an elite group of former Chant baseball student-athletes and coaches to receive the Big South Conference honor.

1986-89 BASEBALL ALL-DECADE TEAM - Coastal Carolina P – Bobby Hargett, Coastal Carolina (two-time all-conference)P – Matt Logue, Coastal Carolina (all-conference)OF – Greg Streett, Coastal Carolina (all-conference)INF – Tony Spires, Coastal Carolina (two-time all-Conference)C – Kirt Manwaring, Coastal Carolina (all-Conference)UTL – Terry Spires, Coastal Carolina (Big South Player of the Year, Big South Tournament MVP, two-time all-conference)Head Coach - John Vrooman, Coastal Carolina (1 Championship [1989], 1 Coach of the Year Award; 95-48 overall, 37-9 Big South; Big South Hall of Fame member)

1990-99 BASEBALL ALL-DECADE TEAM - Coastal Carolina P – Ron Deubel, Coastal Carolina (All-American, all-conference)OF – Brooks Marzka, Coastal Carolina (Big South Rookie of the Year, three-time all-conference)OF – Mark Romer, Coastal Carolina (Big South Player of the Year, two-time all-conference)UTL – Luis Lopez, Coastal Carolina (all-conference, Big South Hall of Fame member)

2000-09 BASEBALL ALL-DECADE TEAM - Coastal Carolina P – Steven Carter, Coastal Carolina (two-time Big South Tournament MVP, three-time all-conference)P – Bobby Gagg, Coastal Carolina (All-American, Big South Pitcher of the Year, two-time all-conference)OF – Ryan McGraw, Coastal Carolina (All-American, two-time all-conference)OF – David Sappelt, Coastal Carolina (All-American, Big South Player of the Year, two-time All-Conference)INF – Tyler Bortnick, Coastal Carolina (Big South Tournament MVP, two-time all-conference)INF – Adam Keim, Coastal Carolina (Big South Tournament MVP, two-time all-conference)INF – Justin Owens, Coastal Carolina (All-American, Big South Player of the Year, two-time all-conference)C – Dock Doyle, Coastal Carolina (All-American, Big South Player of the Year, all-conference)UTL – David Anderson, Coastal Carolina (All-American, Big South Player of the Year, four-time all-conference)DH – Mike Costanzo, Coastal Carolina (All-American, two-time Big South Player of the Year, four-time All-Conference)Head Coach - Gary Gilmore, Coastal Carolina (seven Championships [2001-02-03-04-07-08-09], eight NCAA Regionals, one Super Regional, five-time Coach of the Year; 432-190 overall, 162-58 Big South)

A 15-person committee of Big South Conference administrators served as the official voting panel to determine the All-Decade Team, with fan voting comprising 20 percent of the overall total.

The 2010-19 Baseball All-Decade Team is listed below in alphabetical order by position and features six starting pitchers, four relief pitchers, five outfielders, six infielders, one catcher, two utility players, one designated hitter, and one head coach. In case of ties, additional honorees have been added.

2010-19 BASEBALL ALL-DECADE TEAM PRESENTED BY HERCULES TIRESPosition – Name, SchoolSP – Eddie Butler, RadfordSP – Michael Horrell, CampbellSP – Jared Lyons, LibertySP – Anthony Meo, Coastal CarolinaSP – Nate Pawelczyk, WinthropSP – Cody Wheeler, Coastal CarolinaRP – Andrew Beckwith, Coastal CarolinaRP – Aaron Burke, Coastal CarolinaRP – Matt Rein, Coastal CarolinaRP – Ryan Thompson, CampbellOF – D.J. Artis, LibertyOF – Matthew Barefoot, CampbellOF – Daniel Bowman, Coastal CarolinaOF – Matt Hillsinger, RadfordOF – Bobby Ison, Charleston SouthernOF – Rico Noel, Coastal CarolinaINF – Spencer Angelis, High PointINF – Michael Felton, CampbellINF – Spencer Horwitz, RadfordINF – Tommy La Stella, Coastal CarolinaINF – Michael Paez, Coastal CarolinaINF – Zach Remillard, Coastal CarolinaINF – Collin Thacker, Gardner-WebbINF – Scott Woodward, Coastal CarolinaC – Jose Iglesias, Coastal CarolinaC – Justin Kunz, Gardner-WebbUTL – Cole Hallum, CampbellUTL – Connor Owings, Coastal CarolinaDH – Eddie Rohan, WinthropDH – Brad Zebedis, Presbyterian

Head Coach, SchoolGary Gilmore, Coastal Carolina

About the Big South All-Decade TeamsBaseball All-Decade Team candidates were determined based on being at least one of the following:1) Was a multiple all-conference honoree;2) Was named an All-American;3) Is a member of the Big South Conference Hall of Fame;4) Student-athletes must be a college graduate or left their respective institution in good academic standing;5) Won a conference championship as a coach and/or was voted conference Coach of the Year;6) Players of the Year, Tournament MVPs, and first-team all-conference honorees will be among the candidate pool for the 2010-19 All-Decade Teams.

Candidates that participated in two different decades were placed in a specific decade based on consultation from member institutions. Member institutions also had final determination in regards to the inclusion of student-athletes and coaches.