SCHSL votes in favor of spring football practice, no venue secured yet for state basketball finals

COLUMBIA – The South Carolina High School League executive committee met this morning to discuss two big topics involving the winter and fall sports seasons. One of those two did get resolved this morning.
By a vote of 15-nothing, there will be a normal open season in the spring for fall sports with Covid-19 safety protocols put into place. So spring football will return across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee at the prep level, after the coronavirus wiped it out in 2020.
Each of our schools may have up to 20 practices with 10 of those being in full pads. This past fall many managed to play a 7-game regular season. North Myrtle Beach, Marion, Lake View, and Carolina Academy all advanced to the state finals, but each lost in their respective championship game.
Unfortunately, Commissioner Jerome Singleton said they have not secured a venue for the basketball state finals. Those are scheduled to take place the first weekend in March. Typically they are held at Colonial Life Arena on the USC campus.
Greenville (SC) and Florence will no longer hold the lower and upper state finals either. Those will be played at a neutral high school campus in the coming weeks. The Florence Center has held that big weekend every year since 20-11.
