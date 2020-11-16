SCISA and SCHSL high school football playoff schedule, November 20-21

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The high school football playoffs continue this weekend across the state. Below are the matchups, locations, dates, and times for our teams left in the postseason. The home team is listed on the bottom.

SCHSL Class 5A:

Carolina Forest
Dutch Fork – Friday at 7:30pm

SCHSL Class 4A:

North Augusta
North Myrtle Beach – Friday at 7:00pm

Myrtle Beach
Beaufort – Friday at 7:00pm

SCHSL Class 3A:

Dillon
Gilbert – Friday at 7:30pm

SCHSL Class 2A:

Andrews
Pelion – Friday at 7:30pm

Barnwell
Marion – Friday at 7:30pm

SCHSL Class A:

Wagener-Salley
Lamar – Friday at 7:30pm

Lake View
Carvers Bay – Friday at 7:30pm

SCISA Class 2A State Championship:
Saturday, November 21

Carolina Academy
Hilton Head Christian Academy – Saturday at Noon – Charleston Southern University


