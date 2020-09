MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce (MBACC) has been notified that the Myrtle Beach Invitational will not take place in Myrtle Beach as planned this year.

This notification follows a decision by the NCAA Division I Council to move the start date for Men’s Basketball from Nov. 15 to Nov. 25, and the continued concerns around hosting sporting events during the pandemic.