MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The Florence Christian Eagles and Pee Dee Academy Golden Eagles will play their SCISA Class 3A state championship at West Florence High School, Saturday at 1pm. The game was originally scheduled to be played at Charleston Southern on Saturday at 7:30pm. This move will help the players, coaches, and fans with easier travel, while playing in West Florence’s 2-year old stadium.

Pee Dee Academy won the regular season matchup, 40-14. PDA is seeking their first state title since 1995, Florence Christian last won the state championship in 2018.