Scotland County Football Preview

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — After coming up one win short in back-to-back seasons head coach Richard Bailey and the Scotland County Scots are as motivated as ever to win the state championship in 2019.

The team enters the fall without a clear cut number one running back for the first time in recent memory. Instead the team plans on attacking with up to six running backs splitting carries throughout the game. Offensively the Scots also plan on throwing the ball more than they have in previous seasons to help take some pressure off of the running game.

Youth is spread out throughout the team but particularly on defense. The unit will be lead by senior and East Carolina commit Jason Romero Jr.

Once again the team is in a situation where they could not win the conference but still compete for the state championship as they will face off against one of North Carolina’s best, Richmond in the final game of the regular season.

2018 record: 9-6, lost in the state championship game to East Forsyth, 35-28

Head Coach: Richard Bailey

2019 first game: Friday, August 30 vs Hoggard – 7:30 P.M.