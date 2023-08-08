LAURINBURG, NC (WBTW) – The Scotland (NC) football program under the direction of Richard Bailey has been one of the more consistent winners in our broadcast area. The perennial playoff team made the 2nd round of the NCHSAA playoffs in 2022, but eye an even bigger and better season ahead.

Zay Jones will lead the offense as their running back. He ran for over 1200 yards last season. Bailey said they have a young, but talented wide receiver core.

Their defense will be much improved after dealing with some key injuries last fall. Malcolm McGirt is back to lead the linebacking core. Keyshaun McQueen and Chase Odom will be stars in their secondary.

Head Coach: Richard Bailey

2022 record: 7-5. 4-2 in conference play

2023 first game: Friday, August 18 vs. Southern Durham at 7pm