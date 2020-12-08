SEC and South Carolina announce start times for conference play in men’s basketball

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Southeastern Conference released on Tuesday morning tip times and broadcast information for the upcoming SEC campaign, which for the Gamecocks begins on Dec. 29, at Kentucky, in a 7 p.m. ET matchup on ESPN2.

Games aired on an ESPN network (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and SEC Network) will also be available through the ESPN App, accessible on computers, smartphones, tablets and connected devices to fans who receive their video subscription through an authenticated provider.

Conference play tips off December 29 and runs through March 3. No games were scheduled the weekend of March 6 to allow a window for makeup games. Each SEC team plays the other 13 teams at least once during league play. They will then play their three permanent opponents a second time with the remaining two games changing every year.

The SEC Tournament returns to the Music City when Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., hosts the event from March 10-14, 2021.

Below are the updated tip times and broadcast information for the Gamecocks:

Tues., December 29 at Kentucky, ESPN2, 7:00 p.m.

Wed., January 6 Texas A&M, ESPN2/U, 9:00 p.m.

Sat., January 9 at Ole Miss, SEC Network, 6:00 p.m.

Tues, January 12 Tennessee, ESPN2/U, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., January 16 at LSU, SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Tues, January 19 at Missouri, SEC Network, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., January 23 Auburn, ESPN/2, 12:00 p.m.

Wed., January 27 Georgia, ESPNU, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., January 30 at Vanderbilt, SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Wed., February 3 at Florida, SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Sat., February 6 Mississippi, State SEC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Tues, February 9 Alabama, SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Sat., February 13 Ole Miss, SEC Network, 6:00 p.m.

Tues, February 16 at Tennessee, SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Sat., February 20 Missouri, ESPN2/U, 2/4:00 p.m.

Wed., February 24 at Mississippi State, SEC Network, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., February 27 at Georgia, SEC Network, 1:00 p.m.

Tues, March 2 Arkansas, SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Courtesy – SEC and South Carolina Athletics