Following upset, Vols look ahead to BYU

by: Jordan Crammer

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – When you suffer the biggest upset of the week in college football the dust doesn’t necessarily settle, instead you have to work your way through the haze. For Tennessee Football that haze includes virtual daggers from shell-shocked fans on the internet.

“There’s no way I cannot see it, you know what I’m saying, because we have such a big fan base,” senior wide receiver Jauan Jennings said on Tuesday. “We did let our fans down this past weekend. We’re just going to continue to get better and just hope they have our back through it all.”

Offensive lineman Brandon Kennedy didn’t deny the justification for the frustration felt by Tennessee’s fans.

“We really didn’t give them anything to cheer about,” he said. “So this week we want to kind of come out there and execute and hopefully give the fans something to be excited about.” 

Tennessee football aware of Vol Nations chatter, but won’t admit to letting the ‘noise’ bother them.

“We just have to use the snap and clear method,” junior defensive back Theo Jackson said. “We can’t control the outcome now so we just have to look forward. “

The look forward started with a look back. On Sunday morning the team met to watch film from Saturday’s 38-30 loss to Georgia State with the coaching staff. Then met without the coaches to go over what they need to improve on to not let history repeat.

“We looked at our mistakes, we saw what we did wrong,” Kennedy said. “We (will) use that as we prepared to BYU and not make the same mistakes twice.”

Tennessee hosts BYU Saturday at 7 pm, the game will be broadcast on ESPN.

