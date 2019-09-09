Tennessee-BYU: Vols’ Jeremy Pruitt on the 29-26 double-overtime loss to BYU

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Volunteers coach Jeremy Pruitt described Tennessee’s double-overtime loss to BYU as a “helluva of a game” that the Vols came out on the wrong end of.

After leading for all but a few seconds of regulation play, Tennessee ended up losing 29-26 in the second overtime and is now 0-2 for the season.

Pruitt was testy about a key late-game coverage error that resulted in BYU getting in field goal range to tie the game in regulation play.

“You give up a 70-yard play with 17 seconds left on the clock. It’s hard to figure that one out,” Pruitt said. “One of their wide receivers got 20 yards behind our guy that was supposed to be deepest of the deepest and they threw him the ball and they ran down there and kicked a field goal.”

But Pruitt also praised his team’s fight.

There’s one thing I will say there were some guys fighting out there on both sides of the ball. It was a helluva of a game,” he said.

Pruitt said Tennessee can’t have missed assignments and errors.

Tennessee hosts the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga in Neyland Stadium this coming Saturday