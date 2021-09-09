SEC, USC men announce 2021-2022 conference basketball schedule

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Southeastern Conference announced today its men’s basketball schedule for the upcoming 2021-22 campaign, which for the Gamecocks is set to begin with a home matchup versus Auburn on Jan. 4 at Colonial Life Arena.

Following its opener versus the Tigers, Carolina will be on the road for a pair, first at Vanderbilt (Sat., Jan. 8) before traveling to Tennessee (Tues., Jan. 11) the following week. A home contest versus Florida (Sat., Jan. 15) is next, before the Gamecocks travel to Arkansas (Tues., Jan. 18) for a midweek meeting against the Razorbacks, who advanced to the Elite 8 last season.

Consecutive home contests follow, as Carolina will host Georgia (Sat., Jan. 22) before facing Vanderbilt (Wed., Jan. 26) at Colonial Life Arena. The Gamecocks conclude January on the road at Texas A&M (Sat., Jan. 29) before facing NIT finalist from a year ago, Mississippi State (Tues., Feb. 1) at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville the following midweek.

February home matchups begin when the Gamecocks host Tennessee (Sat., Feb. 5), which is followed by another contest at Colonial Life Arena when Kentucky (Tues., Feb. 8) travels to Columbia. Next, Carolina makes the return trip to Georgia (Sat., Feb. 12) before a road matchup to face Ole Miss (Tues., Feb. 15).

Carolina will play three of its final five games of the regular season at home, beginning with back-to-back home matchups versus LSU (Sat., Feb. 19) and Mississippi State (Wed., Feb. 23). A trip to face reigning SEC champion Alabama (Sat., Feb. 26) concludes the month before Carolina hosts Missouri (Tues., March 1) and the regular-season finale at Auburn (Sat. March 5).

The 2022 SEC Tournament will be played in Tampa, Fla., when Amalie Arena hosts the event from March 9-13.

Game times and broadcast information will be released at a later date. Continue to visit GamecocksOnline.com for updates on South Carolina basketball.

South Carolina Men’s Basketball 2022 SEC Schedule

Tues., Jan. 4, Auburn

Sat., Jan. 8, at Vanderbilt

Tues., Jan. 11, at Tennessee

Sat., Jan. 15, Florida

Tues., Jan. 18, at Arkansas

Sat., Jan. 22, Georgia

Wed., Jan. 26, Vanderbilt

Sat., Jan. 29, at Texas A&M

Tues., Feb. 1, at Mississippi State

Sat., Feb. 5, Tennessee

Tues., Feb. 8, Kentucky

Sat., Feb. 12, at Georgia

Tues., Feb. 15, at Ole Miss

Sat., Feb. 19, LSU

Wed., Feb. 23, Mississippi State

Sat., Feb. 26, at Alabama

Tues., March 1, Missouri

Sat., March 5, at Auburn

home games in bold

