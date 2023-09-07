COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina released it’s 2024 SEC schedule on Thursday afternoon in conjunction with the league office. The Gamecocks will play 18 games with nine at Colonial Life Arena and nine on the road.

Carolina will have home and homes with Georgia, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss and Tennessee.

The league opener will be Saturday, Jan. 6 against the Bulldogs from Starkville. The Gamecocks will then play three of the next four on the road against 2023 NCAA Tournament teams at Alabama (Jan. 9), at Missouri (Jan. 13) and at Arkansas (Jan. 20).

Carolina will be at home for back-to-back games for the first time on the schedule when Kentucky comes to CLA on Tuesday, Jan. 23 followed by Missouri on Saturday, Jan. 27.

The Gamecocks will have three more Saturday home games: Vanderbilt (Feb. 10), LSU (Feb. 17) and Florida (March 2). Tennessee will be the final home game of the season on Wednesday, March 6. Carolina wraps-up league action on Saturday, March 9 at The Hump against Mississippi State.

Eleven of the team’s 18 conference games will be against opponents who played in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The full SEC slate for South Carolina can be found below. Tip times and TV information will be made available at a later date.

The 2024 SEC Tournament will take place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. March 13-17. The event will be played in the Music City for the next seven seasons through 2030.

2024 South Carolina Men’s Basketball SEC Schedule

Saturday, Jan. 6 vs. Mississippi State

Tuesday, Jan. 9 at Alabama

Saturday, Jan. 13 at Missouri

Tuesday, Jan. 16 vs. Georgia

Saturday, Jan. 20 at Arkansas

Tuesday, Jan. 23 vs. Kentucky

Saturday, Jan 27 vs. Missouri

Tuesday, Jan. 30 at Tennessee

Saturday, Feb. 3 at Georgia

Tuesday, Feb. 6 vs. Ole Miss

Saturday, Feb. 10 vs. Vanderbilt

Wednesday, Feb. 14 at Auburn

Saturday, Feb. 17 vs. LSU

Saturday, Feb. 24 at Ole Miss

Wednesday, Feb. 28 at Texas A&M

Saturday, March 2 vs. Florida

Wednesday, March 6 vs. Tennessee

Saturday, March 9 at Mississippi State

March 13-17 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.