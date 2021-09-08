SEC, USC women announce conference basketball schedule for 2021-2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Southeastern Conference announced its women’s basketball conference schedule today, which tips off on Thu., Dec. 30, across the league. Among its eight home games, South Carolina will host four of the six SEC teams that played in the 2021 NCAA Tournament and end the season playing four of its final six games on the road.

The Gamecocks will play home-and-home series with their regular partner Kentucky as well as against 2021 SEC Regular-Season Champion Texas A&M and WNIT Runner-Up Ole Miss. South Carolina’s SEC slate includes seven games against teams that finished 2020-21 in the top 25 and eight games against 2021 NCAA Tournament teams.

For just the fourth time in the Dawn Staley era, South Carolina will open SEC action on the road, traveling to WNIT participant Missouri on the league’s opening night (Dec. 30). The Gamecocks return home to open the series with Ole Miss on Sun., Jan. 2.

Another split weekend follows that with South Carolina heading south to LSU (Jan. 6) before coming back to Colonial Life Arena for a Sun., Jan. 9, matchup against long-time rival Kentucky, which finished last season ranked in the top 20 and played into the NCAA Tournament second round behind SEC Player of the Year Rhine Howard.

The Gamecocks stay home to face NCAA Sweet 16 foe Texas A&M on Thu., Jan. 13, but are back on the road at Arkansas three days later (Jan. 16). After skipping a midweek game on the schedule, South Carolina faces a busy week hosting Vanderbilt on Mon., Jan. 24, and non-conference rival UConn on Thu., Jan. 27, before traveling to Florida for a Sunday title (Jan. 30).

Colonial Life Arena will welcome NCAA Tournament second-round entry Alabama and Mississippi State for a weekend of home games on Thu., Feb. 3, and Sun., Feb. 6. From there, the Gamecocks head into the final stretch of the season, mostly away from home, beginning with trips to Kentucky (Feb. 10) and SEC Tournament Runner-Up Georgia (Feb. 13).

South Carolina’s last homestand of the season starts against Auburn on Thu., Feb. 17. The Gamecocks will celebrate their senior class in the season’s final home game on Sun., Feb. 20, against top-15 finisher Tennessee.

The Gamecocks wrap up their regular-season schedule by closing out two of their home-and-home series, trekking to Texas A&M (Feb. 24) and Ole Miss (Feb. 27).

After three seasons in Greenville, S.C., the SEC Tournament returns to Nashville in 2022 with games starting on Wed., Mar. 2.

Game times and television broadcast information for the 2021-22 schedule will be released at a later time, as will the Gamecocks’ non-conference schedule.

For the 2021-22 season, the Gamecocks return all 11 members from their 2021 NCAA Final Four team and add both the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation and the reigning ACC Freshman and co-Defensive Player of the Year. Staley, who also led the U.S. Olympic Team to a gold medal in Tokyo, has led the Gamecocks to six SEC Tournament titles in the last seven seasons and three NCAA Final Fours in the last six times the event has been held.

Fans interested in buying season tickets for the Gamecocks’ 2021-22 season can find more information at https://thegamecockclub.com/wbb/ or by calling the South Carolina Athletics Ticket Office at 1-800-4SC-FANS (472-3267).

Courtesy – South Carolina Gamecocks