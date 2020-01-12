Senior Guards Williams and Cash Lead No. 21 CCU Past UTA for Share of League Lead

ARLINGTON, Tx.– Isaac Hippolyte collected his first career double-double to help Coastal Carolina pick up a 82-77 road win at Texas Arlington. It was CCU's first-ever win at UTA.

Hipployte's 14 points was a career-high for the sophomore and his 10 rebounds was just one off his career-high of 11. Hippolyte scored eight of his points in the first half and came up with a big three-point field goal with nine minutes left that gave the Chants a 59-57 lead and the Chants never trailed again.

CCU (11-7/4-3 Sun Belt) had four other players reach double-digits led by Tommy Burton and DeVante' Jones who scored 18 points each.

Tyrell Gumbs-Frater came off the bench to score 12 and Keishawn Brewton added 11,

Jones continues to flirt with a triple-double as he finished the game with a game-high eight assists and eight rebounds to go along with his point production.

The Chants out rebounded UTA 50-38 led by Hippolyte. Burton joined Jones with eight rebounds and Garrick Green had seven.

UTA's leading scorer David Azore showed why he is one of the top scorers in the league, finishing with a game-high 26 points. Jordan Phillips added 13 and Brian Warren scored 11, all which came in the second half.

The first half ended with both teams even at 37. The Chants jumped out to an 11-point lead (29-18) only to see UTA go on a 12-0 run near the end of the first half to even the score.

Burton and Hippolyte led the way for CCU with eight points each while CCU only shot 35 percent from the field.

Azore had nine points to lead UTA and Griffin came off the bench to score eight while UTA equaled Coastal's 35 percent shooting from the field.

The Chants will be back home for their next three games beginning with Little Rock on Thursday, January 16 at 7 p.m.

Courtesy: Coastal Carolina Athletics