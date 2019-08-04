Sepulveda Plays Hero, Birds Down Woodpeckers

The Pelicans took their first series of the month against Fayetteville 7 to 5.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WBTW) – Carlos Sepulveda smacked a go-ahead, ninth-inning base hit in the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 4-3 victory over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers from Segra Stadium on Saturday night.

After the Pelicans (43-67, 22-21) Luke Reynolds singled with one out in the ninth inning in a 3-3 game, he moved to second on a wild pitch and was pinch run for by Jose Gutierrez. Sepulveda then lined an RBI single to left, scoring Gutierrez, to give the Pelicans a 4-3 lead.

Ethan Roberts then struck out the side in the bottom of the ninth inning, saving his second game for the Pelicans and sealing the win. Chad Hockin (W, 1-1) earned the victory for Myrtle Beach by throwing two innings of one-run ball.

For Fayetteville (53-59, 22-21) Riley Cabral (L, 1-1) took the defeat.

In the second inning, the Woodpeckers took the lead on a Chandler Taylor solo home run off of Enrique De Los Rios for the Birds. In his first start of the season, De Los Rios only allowed the one run on one hit over five innings while striking out three.

The Pelicans took the lead in the fourth inning when Aramis Ademan singled homeCam Balego. Grant Fennell came in on an error from right field on the same play, giving the Pelicans a 2-1 advantage.

Reynolds added on with a solo homer in the sixth, making it 3-1, but Fayetteville volleyed back in the bottom of the inning with a Ruben Castro solo blast.

With the Pelicans up 3-2 in the seventh, the Woodpeckers tied the game on a fielder’s choice hit into by Cal Stevenson, scoring Taylor from third.

The Pelicans conclude their three-game series with Woodpeckers at Segra Stadium on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. and RHP Alexander Vargas (2-3, 4.58 ERA) will take the hill for the Pelicans against RHP Cody Deason (1-2, 4.32 ERA) for the Woodpeckers. Coverage will begin at 5:45 p.m. on the Pelicans Baseball Network which is available on the TuneIn App, MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast and MiLB First Pitch app.