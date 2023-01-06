COLUMBIA, S.C. (January 6, 2023) – The University of South Carolina Board of Trustees has approved the extension of head football coach Shane Beamer’s contract through the 2027 season.

“I am very grateful to President Amiridis, Coach Tanner, (Senior Deputy Athletics Director) Chance Miller and our Board of Trustees for their belief in what we are doing as a football program,” said Coach Beamer. “I am so fortunate to be the football coach at the University of South Carolina. I’m very proud of what we’ve done the last two seasons, but it’s just the beginning. The best days of Gamecock football are about to happen.”

Beamer, 45, just completed his second season guiding the Gamecock Football program. For the second-straight year under Beamer’s tutelage, the Gamecocks surpassed their preseason projections. Carolina posted an 8-5 record in 2022, including a 4-4 mark in Southeastern Conference play, finishing third in the Eastern Division. The Gamecocks were ranked in the top 20 in the final regular season poll and are positioned to finish the season ranked in the top 25 for the first time since 2013.

The 2022 regular season was highlighted by signature back-to-back wins over top-10 opponents Tennessee and Clemson. It marked the first time in school history that Carolina posted consecutive wins over top-10 opponents.

“Coach Beamer has done a tremendous job as the leader of our football program,” said Athletics Director Ray Tanner. “His passion and desire to excel on and off the field have inspired our student athletes and our great fanbase. I am very excited about the synergy and trajectory of our football program. He knows what a high-quality football program should encompass. I am delighted that he is our football coach.”

Considered one of the rising stars among coaches in college football, Beamer was named the Gamecocks’ 36th head football coach on Dec. 6, 2020.

Beamer and his wife, Emily, have three children. He is the son of legendary Hall of Fame coach Frank Beamer.