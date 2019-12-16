Shrine Bowl practice begins in the Upstate

SPARTANBURG (WBTW) – A number of local high school football stars will put the pads back on one final time for this weekend’s Shrine Bowl at Wofford College in Spartanburg. It pits the best players from North Carolina against those from South Carolina. This will be the 83rd edition of the game which is the oldest high school football all-star game in the United States. The first game was played in Charlotte back in 1937. Below are the local players that will partake in the festivities.
Mason Garcia Carolina Forest QB 6’4 220
Kevon Haigler Hartsville OLB 6’2 225
Ty’Quan King Dillon ILB 6’2 210
Justin Abraham Hartsville ILB 6’2 235
Quamil Spells Myrtle Beach DE 6’0 297
Xavier McIver Cheraw DE 6’2 290
Darin Goss Carolina Forest OL 6’3 299
Tonka Hemingway Conway DE 6’4 265
Game info:
83rd Shrine Bowl
Saturday, December 21 – 1pm
North Carolina vs. South Carolina
Gibbs Stadium, Wofford College
Spartanburg, SC