Shrine Bowl Rosters Announced

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Luke Doty leads a stacked local group heading to Gibbs Stadium for the 83rd Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WBTW) — The 83rd edition of the Shine Bowl of the Carolinas announced their 2019 rosters today for the South Carolina team. The game will be played once again at Gibbs Stadium on the campus of Wofford University on December 21, 2019 at 1:00 P.M.

Players:

Luke Doty, QB – Myrtle Beach

Quamil Spells, DE – Myrtle Beach

Jalen Coit, WR – Cheraw

Xavier McIver, DE – Cheraw

Darin Goss, OL – Carolina Forest

Kevon Haigler, LB – Hartsville

Justin Abraham, ILB – Hartsville

Tonka Hemingway, DE – Conway

Ty’Quon King, ILB – Dillon

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: