Shultz scores 22, CCU women improve to 12-2 with a 75-51 win over Georgia State

CONWAY, S.C. – Junior guard Blayre Shultz scored a Coastal Carolina career-high 22 points while senior forward Aja Blount added 19 points as Coastal Carolina pulled away in the final quarter to take a 75-51 win over Georgia State in a Sun Belt Conference game Saturday afternoon at the HTC Center.

The win lifted the Chanticleers to 12-2 overall and 2-1 in the league, while the Panthers dropped to 6-7 on the season and 0-1 in Sun Belt action with the defeat. The Chants also improved to 10-1 at home.

It was a breakout performance for Shultz, a transfer from Walters State (Tenn.) Junior College, who had scored just seven points combined in the first two conference games. Blount recorded her third double-double effort of the season, as she grabbed 17 rebounds. Janeen Camp came off the bench to earn her second double-double of the season with 12 points and 11 rebounds, along with Tyra Brown,who chipped in with 13 points, 12 of which came in the second half.

Georgia State, which was without its top three scorers due to COVID-19 protocols, was led by Nyla Jean with 11 points. It was the first game in three weeks for the Panthers.

Coastal led by just four at 49-45 heading into the final quarter before holding Georgia State without a field goal for more than 10 minutes. The Chants led for nearly the entire game but did not gain control until the end when they used a 19-2 run to take a 68-47 lead with three minutes left in the contest.

Camp led that scoring spree with seven points from close range. Blount added two free throws in Coastal’s strong finishing run to give the Chants their largest lead of 26 points at 75-49 with less than two minutes remaining.

Blount and Camp were also the two Chants who got Coastal started. They combined for 12 points in the first quarter as the Chanticleers exploded on top with an 18-0 run, leaving Georgia State behind by 18-4.

Jean scored six points in the Panthers’ 12-2 run to start the second quarter to pull her team to within three at 22-19.

That’s when Shultz went to work, hitting for seven points in a 9-0 run that put the Chants back on top by 11 at 31-19. Coastal led at the half by 34-26 behind the scoring of Blount and Shultz, who had 11 and nine points, respectively.

After not attempting a shot in the first quarter, Shultz scored 22 points in the final 30 minutes, hitting 7-of-13 shots from the field and all seven of her free throws. The 5’7” guard also had five rebounds, while committing just one turnover.

Coastal hit a respectable 40 percent from the field but shined at the free-throw line, converting 80 percent of the free throws by making 24-of-30 attempts. Blount and Camp got plenty of chances at the line, as the two controlled the inside. Blount was a perfect 5-of-5 at the charity stripe, while Camp was 6-of-8. The two also led Coastal to a big advantage in rebounding at 52-33.

Coastal will play its next two games on the road. CCU will play at Little Rock on Thursday, Jan. 13 at 7:30 p.m. ET and Saturday, Jan. 15, at Arkansas State at 2 p.m. ET, before returning home to host conference foes ULM at 6 p.m. ET on Jan. 20 (Thursday) and Louisiana at 2 p.m. ET on Jan. 22 (Saturday).

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics