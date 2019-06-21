Silva to Play on Miami Heat NBA Summer League Team

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Former South Carolina standout Chris Silva has agreed to play with the Miami Heat in the upcoming 2019 NBA Summer League. The Libreville, Gabon, native led the Gamecocks in numerous statistical categories during his senior campaign, including points (15.2), rebounds (7.6) and blocks (1.9) per game, en route to several postseason accolades.

Silva, who was named to the All-SEC First Team (coaches), the All-Defensive Team (coaches) and was selected to the All-SEC Second Team by the media in March, posted 23 double-figure scoring games and 12 double-doubles during his senior campaign. He led or shared the team lead in scoring 13 times, in rebounds 15 times and he had 18 games with two or more blocks. During the season, he became the first Gamecock in the history of the program to record at least 700 career rebounds and 500 career free throws, and Silva finished his career in the Garnet and Black ranked 10th in program history with 1,509 points scored. Silva was also a member of Carolina’s first Final Four squad during his sophomore season in 2017.

Courtesy: South Carolina Gamecock Athletics