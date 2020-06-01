Simms withdraws from NBA draft, will return to Clemson for his senior season

Clemson’s Aamir Simms will return to school after leading the team in scoring last season at 13 points per game.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball star forward Aamir Simms has withdrawn from the NBA Draft and will return for the upcoming 2020-21 season, announced by both Head Coach Brad Brownell and Aamir Simms on Monday.

“I’m excited that Aamir has decided to return and finish his degree and his career at Clemson,” said Brownell. “He enjoyed a breakout junior season and I’m thrilled to have him back to help lead our team and continue to help move our program forward.”

Simms’ breakout season saw the junior earn All-ACC Third-Team honors, ACC Player of the Week and All-Academic honors. Simms led the Tigers in scoring (13.0 ppg) with 391 points and averaged a career-and-team-best 7.2 rebounds per contest. He also led in assists (78), assists per game (2.6) and blocks (23).

Clemson enjoyed many highs over the last year: won a gold medal at the 2019 World University Games, led the country with three top-6 ranked victories, earned its first win ever in Chapel Hill, two buzzer-beating victories and a win at the ACC Tournament before its cancellation due to COVID-19.

The Tigers now return 13 members from last year’s team, coupled with two highly rated freshmen, PJ Hall and Olivier-Maxence Prosper.

