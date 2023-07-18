CONWAY, S.C. – The East-West Shrine Bowl released its Shrine Bowl 1000 list this week, which recognizes the top 1,000 all-star game-eligible players in college football. Six Coastal football student-athletes were among the 1,000 listed.



Representing the Chanticleers on the Shrine Bowl 1000 list was quarterback Grayson McCall, wide receiver Sam Pinckney, running backs Braydon Bennett and CJ Beasley, linebacker JT Killen, and transfer safety Clayton Isbell.



“The Shrine Bowl 1000 serves as the first look at who may be at the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl,” said Eric Galko, Director of Football Operations and Player Personnel for the Shrine Bowl. “Our staff combed through all four levels of college football, evaluating thousands of Shrine Bowl-eligible players, to find the top players in the country. We’re excited to recognize these players for their accomplishments so far, and make sure that fans, media, and NFL clubs know that these players are among the best in the nation.”



Coastal has enjoyed a recent run of success in college football all-star games, including the East-West Shrine Bowl. Lance Boykin from the 2022 Chanticleer squad played in the 2023 Shrine Bowl, while former Chants Jeffrey Gunter and Jaivon Heiligh played in the 2022 Shrine Bowl game.

Overall, the Chants have had seven players receive an invitation to play in the prestigious East-West Shrine Bowl over the last three years, including Tarron Jackson and CJ Marable in 2020 (2021 game), Gunter, Heiligh, and Isaiah Likely in 2021 (2022 game), and Boykin and Jerrod Clark last year in 2022 (2023 game).



Each year, hundreds of the top collegiate stars are either taken in the NFL Draft or sign as free agents, and the East-West Shrine Bowl provides these NFL hopefuls with an excellent opportunity to showcase their skills while supporting the life-changing mission of Shriners Children’s.



The 99th annual East-West Shrine Bowl will take place Thursday, February 1, 2024, in Frisco, Texas, at Ford Center at The Star, the worldwide headquarters and training facility for the Dallas Cowboys. The game will be televised nationally on NFL Network.

Courtesy – CCU Athletics