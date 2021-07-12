Six Gamecock baseball players selected during Monday’s MLB draft

COLUMBIA – Six players from the University of South Carolina baseball team were selected on the second day of the 2021 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft Monday afternoon (July 12).

Brett Kerry was picked by the Los Angeles Angels in the fifth round with the 141st selection. Later in the fifth round, a pair of Gamecocks were picked in back-to-back selections. Brady Allen was picked by the Miami Marlins with the 149th selection. Thomas Farr was then selected by the Cincinnati Reds with the 150th pick. Brannon Jordan went to the Milwaukee Brewers in the ninth round (267th selection). Andrew Peters was selected by the Angels in the 10th round (291st selection) and Wes Clarke rounded out the day, getting picked by the Brewers in the 10th round (297th selection).

Kerry, a three-year player for the Gamecocks, was 5-1 with a 2.15 ERA in 17 appearances and three starts for Carolina in 2021. He was a Second Team All-America selection by D1 Baseball and a Third Team All-America honoree by the NCBWA. Kerry had a complete-game shutout against Kentucky on May 15, striking out 10 while not walking a batter. He was named the SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week after that performance. Kerry had 10 punchouts in a win over Vanderbilt on March 21 and had nine strikeouts at Ole Miss on May 1. He earned a win against Tennessee on May 21, striking out eight in seven innings and had six strikeouts in six innings, allowing one run in a win over Mississippi State on May 9.

Allen, a three-year player for Carolina, hit .276 with 13 doubles, 13 home runs and 42 RBI in 2021 for the Gamecocks. Allen led the team with 12 stolen bases and had a .516 slugging percentage. Allen had a team-best 17 multi-hit games and did not make an error in the outfield in 2021. He had a pair of home runs in a win over Florida on March 28 and had three hits, including a home run, in a win over Vanderbilt on March 21. Allen had 23 career home runs for Carolina.

Farr, a two-year pitcher for the Gamecocks, made 15 starts in 2021 and had a team best 3.87 ERA to go along with 90 strikeouts in 83.2 innings pitched. Farr earned the win on opening day in a victory over Dayton (Feb. 19) and had 10 strikeouts at Texas on March 12. The Tyrone, Ga., native struck out nine at Vanderbilt on March 19 and had seven punchouts in a win over Clemson on Feb. 27. Farr had 104 strikeouts in 99.1 career innings as a Gamecock.

Jordan, also a two-year pitcher for Carolina, made 15 starts for the Gamecocks in 2021, winning five contests with 98 strikeouts in 72.2 innings pitched. Jordan was sixth in the SEC in opponent’s batting average (.203) and was 13th in the league in strikeouts. He had 11 strikeouts in a win over Mercer on March 6 and also had 11 punchouts in a win at Georgia on April 3. He picked up a win against Florida (March 27), striking out nine while allowing just an unearned run in seven innings. Jordan had 130 strikeouts in 93.2 innings pitched in his Carolina career.

Peters, also a two-year pitcher for the Gamecocks, appeared in 19 games for Carolina this season. He was 4-1 with a 3.62 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 32.1 innings pitched. He held opponents to a .205 batting average with just eight extra-base hits. Peters struck out five in four innings of relief in a win over Florida on March 26 and had three strikeouts in a win against Arkansas on April 23. Peters picked up the win at LSU, striking out a pair in two innings of work.

Clarke, a three-year performer for Carolina, hit .271 with 23 home runs, nine doubles and 55 RBI. Clarke was named an All-American by five different organizations and was an All-SEC second team honoree. He was tied for the NCAA lead with home runs in a season in 2021, was a Dick Howser Trophy semifinalist, the NCBWA Player of the Month in February and a Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List member. His 50 walks led the team and was second in the SEC. He hit three home runs in a win over Winthrop (Feb. 23) and had a pair in a win over Clemson (Feb. 27). He has 32 home runs in his Carolina career.

On Sunday, Gamecock signee Cooper Kinney was picked in the Competitive Balance Round A, going to the Tampa Bay Rays with the 34th selection. Fellow signee Hunter Parks was picked on Monday in the eighth round by the Cincinnati Reds.

The third and final day of the 2021 MLB Draft is Tuesday afternoon (July 13) at noon with rounds 11-20.