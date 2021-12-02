Pro Football Challenge

Six set to be inducted into the Florence Athletic Hall of Fame in January

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FLORENCE (WBTW) – Today the Florence Center, six former high school sports stars & coaches in the Pee Dee were recognized to be inducted to the Florence Athletic Hall of Fame in January.

They include:

Jimmy Weatherford – former South Florence baseball coach
Stephen Behr – West Florence grad, former Clemson golfer, currently on pro tour
Franky McCullum – South Florence grad, played basketball & football, played for USC Gamecocks
Marion Galloway – Florence High School grad, Boxer, in the SC Boxing Hall of Fame
Brooke Flowers – South Florence grad, softball player, played at the College of Charleston
Jennifer Eaddy – Florence Christian grad – played volleyball and basketball

The ceremony will take place at the Florence Center on Saturday, January 15th at 5pm.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories