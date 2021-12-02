Six set to be inducted into the Florence Athletic Hall of Fame in January

FLORENCE (WBTW) – Today the Florence Center, six former high school sports stars & coaches in the Pee Dee were recognized to be inducted to the Florence Athletic Hall of Fame in January.

They include:

Jimmy Weatherford – former South Florence baseball coach

Stephen Behr – West Florence grad, former Clemson golfer, currently on pro tour

Franky McCullum – South Florence grad, played basketball & football, played for USC Gamecocks

Marion Galloway – Florence High School grad, Boxer, in the SC Boxing Hall of Fame

Brooke Flowers – South Florence grad, softball player, played at the College of Charleston

Jennifer Eaddy – Florence Christian grad – played volleyball and basketball

The ceremony will take place at the Florence Center on Saturday, January 15th at 5pm.