Six set to be inducted into the Florence Athletic Hall of Fame in January

FLORENCE (WBTW) – Today the Florence Center, six former high school sports stars & coaches in the Pee Dee were recognized to be inducted to the Florence Athletic Hall of Fame in January.
They include:
Jimmy Weatherford – former South Florence baseball coach
Stephen Behr – West Florence grad, former Clemson golfer, currently on pro tour
Franky McCullum – South Florence grad, played basketball & football, played for USC Gamecocks
Marion Galloway – Florence High School grad, Boxer, in the SC Boxing Hall of Fame
Brooke Flowers – South Florence grad, softball player, played at the College of Charleston
Jennifer Eaddy – Florence Christian grad – played volleyball and basketball
The ceremony will take place at the Florence Center on Saturday, January 15th at 5pm.