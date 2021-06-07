Six sign to play sports at Waccamaw High School, Otubu to S.C. State for football

PAWLEYS ISLAND (WBTW) – The Waccamaw Warriors held their final signing day of the 2020-2021 school year. Six student athletes signed this morning, with a seventh not in attendance, but Will Hardwick committed to play golf at Montreat. All-Blitz performer Victor Otubu Junior will play football at D-1 South Carolina State. Below are photos and additional information on where these young men are heading. Congratulations to them!
Victor Otubu Junior – Football – South Carolina State
Kaimon Skinner – Football & Track – Benedict College
Joe Phelan – Tennis – Belmont Abbey
Michael Carlton – Baseball – USC Sumter
Jake Monroe – Baseball – North Greenville
Will Hardwick – Golf – Montreat College (not pictured today)
Joey White – Lacrosse – Averett University (VA)
Special thank you to Waccamaw High School and Chris Overbeek for the photos from today.