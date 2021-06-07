Six sign to play sports at Waccamaw High School, Otubu to S.C. State for football

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PAWLEYS ISLAND (WBTW) – The Waccamaw Warriors held their final signing day of the 2020-2021 school year. Six student athletes signed this morning, with a seventh not in attendance, but Will Hardwick committed to play golf at Montreat. All-Blitz performer Victor Otubu Junior will play football at D-1 South Carolina State. Below are photos and additional information on where these young men are heading. Congratulations to them!

Victor Otubu Junior – Football – South Carolina State
Kaimon Skinner – Football & Track – Benedict College
Joe Phelan – Tennis – Belmont Abbey
Michael Carlton – Baseball – USC Sumter
Jake Monroe – Baseball – North Greenville
Will Hardwick – Golf – Montreat College (not pictured today)
Joey White – Lacrosse – Averett University (VA)

Kaimon Skinner (blue) will play football and run track at Benedict College.


Michael Carlton will play baseball at USC-Sumter.
Joe Phelan will play tennis at Belmont Abbey.
Jake Monroe will play baseball at North Greenville.
Joey White will play lacrosse at Averett University.
Victor Otubu (right) will play football at SC State.

Special thank you to Waccamaw High School and Chris Overbeek for the photos from today.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending stories