Six student-athletes sign at Hartsville, Carraway set to play football at CCU

HARTSVILLE (WBTW) – This morning at Hartsville high school, six student-athletes signed to play collegiate sports. Below are photos and information on where those seniors will attend and what they will play. Congratulations to those individuals!

  • Alexandria Tucker, Competitive Cheer –  Limestone University
  • Bailey Carraway, Football – Coastal Carolina University
  • Dijour Hough, Football – PAC West Academy
  • Ashani McFarland, Baseball– Spartanburg Methodist College
  • Savannah Hutto, Equestrian – Emory and Henry College
  • Kirk Gunter, Cross Country and Track & Field – Coker University
