Six student-athletes sign at Hartsville, Carraway set to play football at CCU

HARTSVILLE (WBTW) – This morning at Hartsville high school, six student-athletes signed to play collegiate sports. Below are photos and information on where those seniors will attend and what they will play. Congratulations to those individuals!
- Alexandria Tucker, Competitive Cheer – Limestone University
- Bailey Carraway, Football – Coastal Carolina University
- Dijour Hough, Football – PAC West Academy
- Ashani McFarland, Baseball– Spartanburg Methodist College
- Savannah Hutto, Equestrian – Emory and Henry College
- Kirk Gunter, Cross Country and Track & Field – Coker University