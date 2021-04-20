Six student-athletes sign to play collegiate sports at Lake City high school

LAKE CITY, SC — Six Lake City High School student-athletes signed National Letters of Intent Tuesday, April 20, to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level.

Hilshon Bailey signed his letter of intent to play football at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls, IA, and Michael Jones signed to play football at Fort Scott Community College in Fort Scott, KS. Jada Dickson and Jalik Washington signed to play basketball at Morris College in Sumter, while TyQuez Eaddy signed to play basketball at Denmark Technical College in Denmark and Lasira Nicholson signed to run track at Coker University in Hartsville.

Bailey, a 6’2”, 210 lb. quarterback completed 71 of 117 passes for 1,111 yards and nine touchdowns, with only one interception in a season shortened by COVID. He also rushed for 164 yards and six touchdowns on 34 carries.

Bailey was also selected to the 3A-Region 6 All Region Team and was an All-State selection by the South Carolina Football Coaches Association. Bailey hopes to transfer to a Division I college after graduation from Ellsworth Community College.

“Hilshon was the heart and soul of our football team for the past two years,” said Lake city head football coach Ronnie Baker. “He has the heart of a lion and he always gave his best when the Friday Nights lights came on. His toughness and never say die attitude made him one of the best quarterbacks in the state South Carolina this past year,” Coach Baker added. “In my 23 years of coaching, Hilshon is the best quarterback I have ever coached.”

Jones is a 6’5”, 240 lb. defensive lineman who notched 23 tackles, two tackles for loss, three pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and two quarterback hurries.

“Michael was a very productive player for the Panthers this year,” Baker said. “As a first-year varsity letterman, he started every game. Michael was versatile enough to play every position across the defensive front. At his size and with his athleticism, college coaches from all over the country called and inquired about him.”

Dickson lettered four years with the Lady Panthers’ basketball team. She finished her senior season averaging 15.5 points per game, 5.5 rebounds per game and 3 assists per game. She is a highly decorated athlete, being named 6-3A All Region first team for the last three seasons.

“Jada is a leader on and off the court and she will excel at the next level,” said Debra Muldrow, head coach of the Lady Panthers.

Washington finished his senior season as one of the top rebounders and shot blockers in the area. He averaged 10 rebounds and two blocks per game. He was considered the spark plug to Lake City’s wins this past season.

Eaddy is a forward that unfortunately was unable to compete his senior season after transferring to Lake City High School. “Though he was unable to play in games, Stan Adams, LCHS head boys’ basketball coach said Eaddy was very proactive and was considered a player/coach by his teammates. While he did not compete his senior season he was still able to catch the eyes of several Junior college and prep schools throughout South Carolina and North Carolina, according to Adams.

A three-time lower state finalist, Nicholson has been named LCHS Track Athlete of the Year twice.

“Her personal records of 12.86 seconds in the 100 meters and 26.62 in the 200 meters put her on par with NCAA athlete across the nation when compared to the same point in their careers,” said Ernest Graham, LCHS girls’ track coach. “Her hard work and commitment to the sport of track has provided her with an opportunity to continue on the collegiate level. There is no doubt that she will go on to be successful on and off the field at Coker University.”

Photo:

From left to right: (front row) Jada Dickson, Hilshon Bailey, Michael Jones, (back row) Jalik Washington, Lasira Nicholson and TyQuez Eaddy

Courtesy – Lake City High School