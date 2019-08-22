Socastee Braves Football Preview

SOCASTEE (WBTW) – The Socastee Braves are looking to put last season’s 1-7 record in the rear view mirror and start fresh in 2019. They will do so with a new head coach in Marty Jacobs, who teaches at the school, but has been away from the game the last 3 years.

The Braves did lose big time play maker Kenney Solomon, as he’s now with the University of Tennessee. The team has 11 starters back, most of which on the offensive and defensive lines. Those skill position players are young and will need to grow into their positions fast in order to have success.

2018 record: 1-7, 0-5 in Region 6-5A, did not make the postseason

Head Coach: Marty Jacobs (1st season)

Offensive Starters Returning: 5

Defensive Starters Returning: 6

2019 first game: Friday, August 23 vs. West Brunswick – 7:30pm