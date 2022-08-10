SOCASTEE (WBTW) – The Socastee Braves will look to take another step forward in 2022 after making the SCHSL Class 5A playoffs in 2021. Ben Hampton returns for his 3rd season and has most of his offensive weapons back like quarterback Rocco Wojcik and wide receiver Steven Greene. 3 of his 5 offensive linemen back will help too.

They will need to replace their defensive line and shift some of their linebackers around, but a talented group of youngsters are ready to answer the call.

During the offseason, their stadium had some renovations done and they have brand-new field turf which will add to the energy and excitement as they aim to compete in Region 5-5A this fall.

Socastee Info:

Head Coach: Ben Hampton (3rd season)

2021 record: 2-6, 1-4 in Region 6-5A, lost in 1st round of the Class 5A playoffs

2022 first game: Friday, August 19 at North Myrtle Beach – 7:30pm