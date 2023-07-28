MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The Socastee Braves football team started the 2022 year strong, but then some key injuries hurt the Braves as they dropped the rest of their contests to miss the postseason.

The Black and Gold are on a mission to get back to the playoffs and they’ll have quarterback Rocco Wojcik back under center. Quadir Scott and Josh Brown will add speed and skill to their offense at running back and receiver.

On defense, the Goswick brothers will lead the way, Michael and Jonathan will aim to shut down their Region 5-5A opponents.

Ben Hampton begins his 4th season at the helm and hopes this group will turn a corner.

Head Coach: Ben Hampton

2022 record: 2-8, 0-4 in Region 5-5A

2023 first game: North Myrtle Beach at home, Friday August 18, 7:30pm