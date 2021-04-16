Socastee catcher Caid Byrd commits to play at Clemson

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Late on Thursday night, Socastee senior catcher Caid Byrd committed to play baseball at Clemson University. He’s now the third Grand Strand player from the class of 2021 to join the Tigers.

Myrtle Beach senior shortshop and pitcher Austin Gordon and North Myrtle Beach senior pitcher Billy Barlow are the others heading to the Upstate. They’ll join Pee Dee native and Latta grad Dylan Brewer there, who is currently their starting right fielder.

Byrd has helped the Braves already clinch a number 1 seed and a playoff spot in next month’s SCHSL Class 5A playoffs. They won Region 6-5A earlier this week after defending Carolina Forest twice.