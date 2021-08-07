Socastee football preview 2021

WBTW (MYRTLE BEACH) – The Socastee Braves enter year two with coach Ben Hampton. The North Carolina native grew up familiar with the SCHSL schools, specifically the Socastee area.

His prior knowledge, helped pave the way for a 4-2 record in 2020. Unfortunately the Braves fell just short of a playoff birth. As for this season, the team not only wants to win but now expects to win.

Rocco Wojcik will lead the Braves’ offense at quarterback. Luke Bozard, Wesley Eason, and Raymond Christian will be his supporting cast. Defensively safety Isreal Lewis will be an important piece to program.

The Braves break open the 2021 season on August 27, at home against Aynor.

Head Coach: Ben Hampton

2020 Record: 4-2