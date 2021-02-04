Socastee grad, CCU freshman Jermaisha Arnold wins SBC track athlete of the week honors

NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina freshman Jermaisha Arnold has been named the Sun Belt Conference Women’s Track Athlete of the Week, it was announced today.

Arnold continued her dominance in the 400-meters over the indoor season last week, as she posted her third consecutive win in the event, this time racing to the finish line in a time of 54.01 at the Bob Pollock Invitational at Clemson on Jan. 29. Her winning time was a new personal best and also the second-fastest time in CCU indoor history.

On day two of the event (Jan. 29), Arnold crossed the finish line in third with a personal-best time of 24.55 in the 200-meters, which is the seventh-best time in CCU history.

Arnold was also joined by fellow freshmen Lauren Gordon, Amaryah White, and Shani’a Bellamy in the 4×400-meter relay, as the freshmen unit placed fourth overall with a season-best time of 3:48.09, which ranks seventh all-time on Coastal’s indoor track & field all-time performance list.

Her time last week of 54.01 in the 400-meters is tops in the Sun Belt and 19th nationally, while her time of 24.55 in the 200-meters is the fourth-best in the Sun Belt on the indoor season.

The conference weekly honor is the first for the Chant freshman and the second for the Chanticleers this season as Melissa Jefferson earned the weekly honor on Jan. 28.

