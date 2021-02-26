Socastee grad, CCU runner Jermaisha Arnold named Sun Belt freshman & newcomer of the year

NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina freshman Jermaisha Arnold was tabbed both the Sun Belt Conference Women’s Indoor Track & Field Most Outstanding Freshman and Newcomer of the Year, the league office announced today, marking the second-straight year in which a Chanticleer has won both awards.

The six all-conference honorees are the most for the Chants’ women’s indoor track & field team since joining the Sun Belt, eclipsing its previous high of five in 2018.

Arnold also earned first-team All-Sun Belt honors, while Melissa Jefferson, who won both the Most Outstanding Freshman and Newcomer of the Year awards last year, was named second-team All-Sun Belt along with fellow Chants Lauren Gordon, Amaryah White, Shani’a Bellamy, and Nikki Boon.

Arnold raced her way to the 400-meter Sun Belt Championship title at the conference meet with a time of 54.46. The freshman was the only sprinter with a sub-55.00 time on the day and capped her indoor season off with her fourth win in the 400-meters.

She also ran the final leg of the 4×400-meter relay team that finished second overall at the conference championships with a time of 3:46.07.

Arnold finished the indoor season with the top time in the Sun Belt in the 400-meters with a time of 54.01 and the fourth-best time in the 200-meters at 24.55.



Jefferson picked up second-team All-Sun Belt honors for the second-straight season. At the championships, the sophomore recorded a second-place finish in the 60-meter dash finals with a new personal-best time of 7.41 and in the 200-meters with a time of 24.03, also a new personal-best mark. Both times were the second-best marks in the Sun Belt in each event this season and the second-fastest in school history behind only Erica Peake’s time of 7.39 in the 60-meters and 23.40 in the 200-meters.



Also earning second-team all-conference accolades were Gordon, White, and Bellamy. The freshmen trio, along with Arnold, turned in a time of 3:46.07 in the women’s 4×400-meter relay as the Sun Belt Championships, finishing less than a second behind the first-place team from Troy. Their time is the sixth-fastest 4×400-meter relay time in Coastal’s indoor track & field history.

Gordon also finished the indoor season with the 10th-best time in the Sun Belt in the 400-meters at 56.99, while White also picked up a fourth-place finish in the 400-meters with her new personal-best time of 56.06, the fifth-best time on CCU’s all-time performance list. Bellamy finished the season with the 17th-best time in the league in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.89.

Boon also picked up all-conference honors with her sixth-place finish at the championships in the women’s pentathlon with a total of 3,497 points, the second-most in school history. Her finish was highlighted by a second-place finish in the shot put (11.89 meters), a fifth-place finish in the 800-meters (2:27.54), and a sixth-place showing in the long jump (5.33 meters) over the five events.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics