MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed another player to a new contract.

Socastee graduate Hunter Renfrow agreed to a two-year, $32 million extension with the franchise.

Renfrow enters his final season of his rookie contract, after being drafted in the fifth-round in 2019.

He had 103 catches for 1,038 yards and nine TD’s, as he became quarterback Derek Carr’s most reliable target.

NFL Network first reported the deal Friday and said it includes $21 million in guarantees.